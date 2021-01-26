US Extends Entry Ban For Most European Countries, Brazil | New





The US government has extended an entry ban preventing Schengen zone travelers from Europe, the UK, Ireland and Brazil from entering the country in a further attempt to slow the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus .

The Schengen area includes 26 countries that allow crossing open borders. These include members of the European Union as well as non-members like Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

South Africa has also been added to the list of countries from which passengers will not be able to enter the United States.

The entry ban is part of an order signed by US President Joe Biden on January 25 and posted on the White House website. It will be reviewed in 30 days.

US citizens and permanent residents and their families are excluded from the restriction.

With the pandemic worsening and more contagious variants spreading, now is not the time to lift restrictions on international travel, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. She added that the government’s response is based on science.

The previous administration said on Jan. 18, two days before President Donald Trump left, that it would ease the ban as of a week later along with the introduction of a new test warrant for all international arrivals.

But that statement was quickly shot down by Psaki, who said the new government would consider even stricter measures to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

The entry ban for travelers from Europe who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents has been in place since mid-March, and those from Brazil have been barred from arriving in the United States since May. Chinese and Iranian citizens have been barred from entering the country since January and February, respectively. These restrictions also remain in place.

Rules sparked by a pandemic have reduced international passenger air traffic to a fraction of what it was months earlier. During 2020, some airlines said they reduced their international capacity to 10% of what it was in 2019. This drop in demand is expected to continue in the first quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, the world’s longest peaceful land border between the United States and Canada has been effectively sealed to non-essential travel since March. The border closures have been extended several times and are now expected to continue until at least February 21.

Earlier this month, the government imposed a new rule that requires inbound international air travelers to provide a negative coronavirus test result less than 72 hours before entering the country. Airlines should ensure that each passenger has paper or electronic proof of the negative result before boarding a plane bound for the United States. This decree, confirmed by the new administration, should come into force on January 26 at midnight.

For months, airlines have been pushing for a testing requirement that would better protect crews and other passengers, at least until a vaccine is readily available and a large chunk of the population is inoculated.

