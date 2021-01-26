Coronavirus latest: Norway cancels NATO movement after tightening Covid restrictions





Peter Wells in New York

The number of hospitalizations for coronavirus in the U.S. on Monday fell below 110,000 for the first time in six weeks, with most states showing a declining trend in patients being treated.

According to Covid Tracking Project data, the number of people in U.S. hospitals currently infected with the coronavirus has fallen from 110,628 on Sunday to 109,936. This is the lowest number of patients since December 13.

This trend is driven by California. The number of hospitalizations in the U.S.’s most populous state is 18,347, a decrease of more than 2,000 in the past day, the lowest since December 21st.

But more broadly, there are encouraging signs nationwide. According to Financial Times analysis of Covid Tracking Project data, Kansas and Vermont were the only two states with more patients than a week ago.

An additional 1,593 people died from the coronavirus, down from 1,944 on Sunday, the lowest since the 1,395 reported on Monday last week.

Over the past week, an average of 3,076 people died per day in the United States. This is about 8% below its peak in mid-January, but it is still high.

An additional 133,067 new infections have been reported in the state, the lowest since December 25th from 143,691 cases on Sunday. The United States averaged 165,035 cases per day over the past week, the lowest since December 2.

Monday’s figures tend to be lower than other days of the week due to weekend reporting delays, but in many states the trend continues to ease.

