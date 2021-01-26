Group Campaign For Resumption Of British Schools Wins With Sponsorship Of 17 Tory Members | school





It was set up by three mothers in Cambridgeshire eight months ago, and has since established itself as an increasingly prominent vocal campaign to help the school fully resume. UsForThem, now opposing some Covid safety measures in schools, is growing with the support of 17 Tory MPs.

The group, advised by an influential Tori lobbyist, met with officials from the Department of Education (DfE) twice last year before major government decisions were made on coronavirus school policy, the Guardian learned.

It contrasts with fruitless attempts at Whitehall meetings by other grassroots parent groups lobbying from different perspectives. Unlike the UK Facebook group’s UsForThems 9,600, the Facebook group has a coalition of parents against unsafe schools with 23,000 members, saying they have consistently contacted DfE.

Meanwhile, education secretary Gavin Williamson urged schools not to use masks compulsory in a UsForThem petition on Change.org six months ago and received 16,588 signatures. He has not yet responded to a Parent Union petition with 288,294 signatories, which does not result in fines on parents for deciding not to send their children to school.

UsForThem is advised by Ed Barker, former Tory congressional candidate and Westminster publicist who played a key role in the Boris Johnsons leadership campaign. He is also advising Tory MP’s Covid Recovery Group (CRG), which is sensitive to closures, members of which supported the UsForThem bid to fully resume the school.

According to a press release released by Barker on Monday, six Tory lawmakers, including CRG vice-chairman Steve Baker MP, are backing the campaign, which means it is now supported by 17 Conservatives.

Liz Cole, one of UsforThem’s three co-founders, faces educational turmoil for nearly a year as children lose 700 million days of schooling in 2020.

Nominations for reporting inform you of the impact of school closures on a child’s physical and mental health, educational outcomes, and outlook for life. Anxiety and depression in school-age children have increased significantly, and tragically the most severely affected are the most vulnerable and vulnerable children, and the achievement gap is widening.

The largest teacher union, the National Education Union (NEU), is one of those who ask about UsForThem’s power and related links. In November, a group of parents posted the slogan Keep Schools Open next to the union headquarters.

Parents and staff will be very concerned about the apparent impact the group has on government, NEU co-secretary-general, Dr. Mary Bousted, said that full accountability and transparency is needed for that impact.

While they appear to be connected with the highest powers, the voices of parents, guardians, faculty, as well as scientists, local authorities and public health experts across the country have been systematically ignored, with disastrous consequences for public health. Hello.

The UsForThems website describes itself as a community of tens of thousands of parents across the UK participating in the #ReopenSchools campaign. It supports explaining that children believe they should be in school and describe it as evidence-based proportional Covid-19 safeguards to ensure that schools remain open. It says it supports most of the preventive hygiene measures proposed by DfE and adopted by schools.

However, it has lobbied for the use of face masks by school students, and teachers in all English secondary schools have to wear face covers in common areas and corridors from November, and have also opposed social distancing in the educational setting. It states on the website that natural immunity to Covid should be allowed to build up in the population and that the process is being hampered by the closure.

However, several pages on the UsForThems website that provide templates on how to lobby MPs by letter and phone also appear to have been removed as the organization has recently been investigated. It included pages that direct visitors to resources such as articles on American websites claiming that masks are unhealthy. The same US site hosts articles by conspiracy theorists claiming that the epidemic is a scam and vaccines are killing people.

Barker, who marked the bond in Bylinetimes’ article, did not respond to questions about how his work with UsForThem was funded, how he knew the group, and facilitated meetings with DfE. UsForThem, which says its website has raised 7,646 donations, also did not respond to a series of questions.

Bousted added: We are deeply concerned about some of the views put forward by UsForThem, especially for promoting herd immunity. Other views are shrouded in conspiracy theories, and the government minister responsible for the safety and well-being of millions of children and staff should not really accept it.

A government spokesman said: We are fully committed to reopening schools as the public health situation allows, and we have done everything we can to keep schools open as long as possible during the epidemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos