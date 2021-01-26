Covid: What would a forced hotel quarantine for arrival in the UK look like?





Video report by Paul Brand, editor of ITV News UK

Those arriving internationally, ITV News understands, will soon have to pay more than $1,500 to enter a quarantine hotel to “protect the UK population and nation” from the new strain of Corona 19.

Ministers are considering this action to prevent the spread of coronavirus strains, such as those found in Brazil and South Africa, which could lead to a further surge in viral cases.

It is understood that there is a disagreement on whether the current government will apply the new rules only to countries at risk or globally.

ITV News knows that affected passengers are guided from the airport to their hotel and must stay in their hotel room for 10 days, avoiding all public areas.

ITV News UK editor Paul Brand reports: “Passengers are provided with three meals each day, securing that they do not leave the hotel.

“This cost is about 1,500-passenger payable.”

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston explains how the government places passengers arriving from South Africa, Brazil, Portugal and more in hotel quarantine.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “We want to protect our people, protect this country, and protect it from reinfection from abroad.

“So the idea of ​​looking at a hotel is definitely one of the things we’re actively working on.”

One British hotel chain is ready to offer 5,000 rooms for international arrivals.

Andrew Denton, Head of Hotel Services at Best Western, told ITV News, “This conversation has accelerated over the past few weeks. We had a meeting with the NHS on Friday and are expected to be announced soon.

“We hope to get approval and start helping tomorrow. [Tuesday]”Adds Denton.

However, Heathrow Airport warned that requiring all international arrivals to enter a quarantine hotel would have a “big impact” on the aviation sector.

A Heathrow spokesman said, “We support measures to end the Covid-19 crisis forever.

“But we have to make it clear that full-scale hotel quarantine is virtually closing the border, which has a huge ripple effect on the UK and the British Airways sector.”

Johnson is expected to chair the government’s Covid-O committee meeting on Tuesday to determine stricter rules for arriving travelers.

