



The UK stock market trades at a double discount for the rest of the world, but according to recent corporate activity, the discount will soon disappear, says Simon Moon, co-owner of the £600m Unicorn UK Income Fund.

He said, “The UK has not received solid support from global asset allocators since the June 2016 referendum and who can blame them?

“The serious uncertainty about our relationship with the UK’s largest trading partner was a huge and almost unquantifiable risk.

The avoidance of’no-deal’ Brexit is important, and the clarity it provides is very important.

Moon Simon, Unicorn Asset Management

“For UK stock selectors, this disgusting environment for global fund flows was uncomfortable to live in, but periods of fluctuating periods have given us many opportunities to invest in some global companies with very attractive valuations.

"This more solid outlook, combined with a weak but progressively recovering UK, and the lower valuations seen by domestic companies in the UK create tremendous opportunities.

“This more solid outlook, combined with a weak but progressively recovering UK, and the lower valuations seen by domestic companies in the UK create tremendous opportunities.

“These terms also benefit inbound M&A activities where international companies want to take advantage of’double discounts’ on currency and value.

The currency-related discount mentioned is the decline in the value of sterling since 2016, while the cost of buying UK assets has declined for foreign investors, where their own currency has risen as the UK dollar has fallen.

Jen Causton, UK stock manager as part of Liontrust’s multi-asset team, said: “The valuation of UK stocks was so cheap that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“There’s something clear on the chart,” she added. Although UK stocks were more attractive, he said the point was the vaccine discovery, not the Brexit deal.

