Offer financial incentives for EU citizens to leave the UK | Brexit





The Guardian learned that the Guardians are receiving financial incentives from European Union citizens to leave the UK.

Beginning January 1, EU citizens have been quietly added to the government’s voluntary return plan, where financial aid is provided to encourage returning to their home country.

Payment may include the flight and up to 2,000 settlement funds. This plan is designed to help some British immigrants leave voluntarily.

Those who work to help vulnerable EU citizens in the UK say that offering money to return home contradicts the government’s claim that it does everything it can to encourage people to register for a settled status. The deadline for applying for the EU Settlement Plan (EUSS) for Europeans residing in the UK is June 30th.

Benjamin Morgan, who runs the EU Homeless Rights Project at the Center for Public Interest Law, said: It is clear from our casework that some of the most vulnerable EU citizens have yet to address their position. Application barriers and delays in home office decision making are still significant.

This mixed message of a stable status on the one hand and voluntary return on the other seriously undermines the government’s claim that the rights of vulnerable Europeans will be protected after Brexit.

A spokesperson for the home office said: Some people may choose not to obtain status under the EUSS and may not want to stay in the UK after the deadline. That’s why we wrote a letter to inform our stakeholders that EEA citizens wishing to leave the UK are now eligible for support under the voluntary return plan.

The news comes as a study by the Joint Commission for Immigrant Welfare (JWCI) warns that thousands of key European workers are at risk of losing their legal right to remain in the UK.

Titled’When Applause Stops: EU Caregivers After Brexit’, the report warns that thousands of European citizens currently in key worker roles in the nursing sector and those working in the construction, manufacturing and agriculture sectors are at risk of losing their legal rights. Do it. Status and face removal in the UK.

Of the 295 caregivers surveyed by the charity, 1 in 7 weren’t sure what EUSS was, 1 in 3 didn’t hear about it before contacting JCWI, and 1 in 3 didn’t know there was a deadline for the settlement plan. When it did. Most of the surveys were conducted between January and March of last year.

If even a small fraction of the estimated EEA+ (EU, EEA and Switzerland) residents can’t apply in time, tens of thousands of people will lose their status overnight, the report says.

It adds that without urgent action, the health sector is likely to be destroyed.

The report calls for an immediate lifting of the EUSS application deadline, automatically granting settlement status to European citizens, and end of hostile environmental policies.

Workers in industries with poor conditions, low wages and unstable contracts such as protection, construction and agriculture are especially at risk of slipping through cracks in plans. Anyone who cannot apply on time will be subject to measures such as detention and eviction, and may face criminal penalties for working, renting accommodation or driving a car.

Chai Patel of JCWI said: Because the people we talked to were far less vulnerable than other groups hiding in an exploitative work environment, no one could ask a question. Despite the warnings of us and many other experts, the home office makes excuses instead of burying their heads in the sand for this and finding a solution, like they did at Windrush.

JCWI is not the only one to warn that some organizations can traverse the network. The Migration Observatory has expressed concern that some groups are at risk of being deregistered by the June 30 deadline.

Immigration Minister Kevin Foster said the JCWI report presented an incredibly misleading picture of EU settlement plans because it relied on a small survey of less than 300 people conducted a year ago.

Since then, millions of applications have been received by the scheme, he said. We now have nearly 4.9 million applications for a very successful EU settlement plan. Now the June 30, 2021 deadline is less than six months away and we encourage all those who are eligible to apply now to secure their rights under UK law. A variety of support is available online and over the phone if needed, and we fund 72 organizations across the UK so no one is left behind.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos