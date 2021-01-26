US consumer confidence is increasing slightly; house prices are accelerating





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer confidence rose moderately in January, as lingering concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic led to a further deterioration in household perceptions of the labor market, increasing the risk of a second consecutive month of job losses.

FILE PHOTO: People shop at Citadel Outlet Mall, as the global coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic continues, in Commerce, California, United States December 3, 2020. REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson / File Photo

But the Conference Board survey on Tuesday showed consumers were more than willing to buy homes and automobiles over the next six months, indicating that the housing market and manufacturing industry will continue to support the economy.

Slow vaccine deployment and the still raging pandemic continue to depress consumer confidence despite the prospect of more budget support and better health, said Kathy Bostjancic, chief US financial economist at Oxford Economics at New York.

The Conference Boards consumer confidence index rose to 89.3 this month from 87.1 in December. The slight gain likely reflects nearly $ 900 billion in additional pandemic relief provided by the government at the end of December, raising consumer expectations in the near term.

That did not indicate that the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 by supporters of former President Donald Trump had an impact on confidence. The deadline for the investigation was January 14. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted that the index had changed little to 89 in January.

The survey’s current condition measure, based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions, fell to 84.4 from 87.2 in December. The expectations index based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions rose to 92.5 from 87.0 in December, suggesting that households are expecting better prices. short term conditions.

President Joe Biden has unveiled a $ 1.9 trillion recovery plan after the pandemic. Biden’s new administration is committed to speeding up and simplifying vaccine distribution.

More than 25 million people have been infected with the virus, with a death toll of over 420,000 since the pandemic began in the United States in early 2020. About 6% of the US population has so far been vaccinated. Economists said if Bidens’ bailout met resistance from some lawmakers, it was unlikely to derail the resumption of the pandemic.

We are unlikely to see a household and business subsidy plan passed before March or April, said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economics in Holland, Pa. This should be early enough to get us through the year, even though the grants are drastically reduced.

US stocks have changed little. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were lower.

(Graphic: Consumer confidence 🙂

THE STILL SHAKED LABOR MARKET

So-called differential labor market surveys, derived from data on respondents’ opinions about whether jobs are abundant or hard to obtain, deteriorated to -3.2 this month from -1.9 in December . This measure is closely related to the unemployment rate in the employment report of the labor departments.

The economy cut jobs in December for the first time in eight months.

Jobs are harder to get or less plentiful for a second month in a row and we’ll see if that means a second month of negative payroll jobs is in store for the markets in the January report coming out next Friday, a said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York.

The share of consumers who expect their income to increase has declined to 14.4% from 15.7% last month. The proportion forecasting a decline fell to 14.2% from 14.6% in December.

More consumers expected to buy homes and cars in the next six months. Although plans to buy major household appliances did not change much, more people expected to buy refrigerators and washing machines.

The pandemic has disproportionately affected low wages, mainly in the service sector. This has fueled a migration from city centers to suburbs and other low-density areas as Americans seek more space for home offices and schools. Record mortgage rates are also boosting the housing market.

But supply fails to keep up, leading to soaring house prices, which economists and real estate agents say could put home ownership beyond the reach of many first-time buyers. Another report released on Tuesday showed that the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller house price index in 20 metropolitan areas jumped 9.1% from a year ago in November after rising 8.0% in October.

(Graphic: Case Shiller 🙂

High house price inflation was corroborated by a third report showing that the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) house price index jumped 11.0% year-on-year in November after rising by 10.3% in October.

The FHFAs index is calculated using the purchase prices of mortgage-financed homes sold or guaranteed by mortgage finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Demand for homes remains strong and with inventories at historically low levels, home prices will likely continue to accelerate over the next several months, until supply can catch up, said Rubeela Farooqi, Chief US Economist at High Frequency Economics in White Plains, New York.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

