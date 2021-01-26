It repeats the UK’s full support for the Secretary-General, calling for a global ceasefire.





Thank you, President. Thank you for calling this discussion. The UK repeats its full support to the Secretary-General calling for an international armistice and the implementation of its commitments under Resolution 2532.

Unfortunately, as we have heard, despite the global fads of historical proportions, peacebuilding has not always been given a worthy priority. In fact, some progress has been made, but the implementation of the workaround continues to be mixed as the next three examples illustrate.

As we’ve heard, in Yemen, Huti failed to repay the Saudi-led coalition’s 2020 one-sided ceasefire proposal, and the recent Houthi attack severely undermined peace efforts against Aden. Now is the time to assemble the UN envoy’s efforts to secure a lasting political solution to the conflict. The risk has been higher than ever, and the world’s worst humanitarian crisis is already exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19. In September, the foreign minister warned that Yemen has never been more likely to fall into a famine. According to the latest Unified Food Security Stage classification data released in 2020, 16,500 Yemenis lived in a state of famine, now set at 47,000, nearly tripled by June 2021.

Second, in South Sudan, combined with a record flood, violence continues to rise throughout 2020, which means that the current region of the country is likely to face a famine or famine-like situation. This is a disaster that the South Sudan government must urgently deal with with international assistance. The 2018 Peace Agreement remains the best opportunity to end violence and gain long-term stability. However, the implementation has stalled. Therefore, more international and regional pressures need to be adjusted to allow the South Sudan government to implement its commitments.

Even more encouraging is the signing of the Juba Peace Agreement on October 3, 2020 by the Sudan Government, Sudan Revolution Front and Sudan Liberation Movement Minni Minawi on October 3, 2020. This is an important step towards inclusive peace. However, despite these advances, significant challenges remain here, including violence between communities. The recent violence in western and southern Darfur underscores the ongoing need for civilian protection that a full implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement can provide. We encourage contract signers to quickly initiate the process of implementing contract provisions, specifically addressing security measures and the root cause of the conflict. We also urge all who remain outside the peace negotiations to engage immediately and constructively without prerequisites.

As we’ve heard throughout 2020, we unfortunately saw women’s voices being excluded from the peace process. This is a serious problem because peace is more sustainable not only morally, but also when it meets and reflects the needs of everyone, men and women. The UK strongly urges the full, equal and meaningful participation of women, youth, religious groups and NGOs in peacebuilding. And we need to make sure that women are free from threats and violence. No woman needs to risk her own safety to heal her community.

Finally, as you may know, the Covid-19 pandemic threatens international peace and security. Ending the pandemic requires an equitable global approach to vaccines. However, there are special barriers to vaccine delivery in situations affected by conflict and anxiety. We welcome the initiative of the President of Tunisia to do more in this critical period. Based on Resolution 2532, the UK will convene a meeting in the presidency next month to address potential barriers to vaccine access such as ceasefire, logistics and funding for delivery. Thank you, President.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos