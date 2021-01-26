Arrival in the UK to be quarantined from the hotel; Too early to book summer





Hotels are used to isolate new arrivals to the UK, including return residents.

AFP via Getty Images

The UK government plans to announce that it will use the hotel to implement comprehensive quarantine for anyone arriving in the United States to control the coronavirus outbreak, especially the new strain.

The UK has not yet announced which arrivals will be included, but in most cases it will include southern Africa and South America and Portugal. Arrivals from some high-risk countries are currently unacceptable, so the BBC reported that hotels are likely to be used to quarantine residents/citizens returning to the UK, and costs should be borne by self-quarantine subjects.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to announce by Wednesday at the latest. Hotel quarantine is currently being used for returnees residing in other countries such as New Zealand and Australia.

Currently, everyone arriving in the UK must have a Covid-19 negative test taken within the last 72 hours and must be quarantined for 10 days, but this test can now be done at home. In the UK, people can test in quarantine with a positive test after 5 days.

Nadim Ja Sub, who was responsible for the UK’s Covid-19 vaccination, told the BBC that the government was reviewing hotel quarantine policies, as confirmed by the Prime Minister. The right way.

The news gave Johnson a press conference and said he was sincerely sorry for the fact that Britain had killed 25,000 people in three weeks and the total number of deaths exceeded 100,000. Sky News said that Johnson has truly done everything we can.

Reuters reported the UK as the fifth worst death toll from the pandemic and one of the most serious economic withdrawals on record.

In response to the anticipated announcement, Airlines UK has confirmed “there is no strong scientific evidence” of its comprehensive quarantine measures and said that an industry that is already suffering greatly will be at risk, especially with regards to cargo, PPE supplies and jobs.

In another devastating blow to the tourism industry, Zahawi told Sky News that the British public should not book summer vacations. The 37,000 people currently in the hospital with Covid are too early to speculate on summer, he said.

