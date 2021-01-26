TODAY VIRUS: U.S. vaccine appointments canceled due to shortages





Here is what is happening on Tuesday with the coronavirus pandemic in the United States:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

A growing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites in the United States are canceling appointments due to vaccine shortages in a deployment so confused that even the new CDC director admitted over the weekend that she did not know not exactly how many vaccines were in progress. States are waiting for their last weekly vaccine allocation. For days now, governors and senior health officials have been complaining about insufficient supplies and the need for earlier and more reliable estimates of how much is on the way so that they can plan accordingly.

New findings extend hopes for drugs that deliver antibodies to fight COVID-19, suggesting they may help keep patients out of hospital and possibly prevent illness in some uninfected people. Eli Lilly said his drug reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 70% in newly diagnosed and out-of-hospital patients. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said partial results on its drug suggest it helps prevent infection in roommates of people with COVID-19. Some of the antibodies are already being used to treat some patients and drug makers say they will seek to extend this authorization to allow for preventive approaches as well.

The California Department of Health has released previously secret projections to the public on the future capacity of intensive care units in state hospitals, the key move to lift a stay-at-home order. However, state officials have not explained how the regional virus cases per capita and transmission rates that have also been released could influence the amount of ICU space available in four weeks. Last week, state health officials told The Associated Press they were keeping all data secret because it is complicated and could mislead the public. Coronavirus experts and open government advocates criticized the move, saying the public has a right to know what is behind the decisions affecting their lives.

THE NUMBERS: According to data up to Jan. 25 from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the United States has not increased in the past two weeks, from 249,234.9 on January 11 to 170720 January 25. .

DEATHS: According to Johns Hopkins data through January 25, the seven-day moving average of new daily deaths in the United States has not increased in the past two weeks, from 3,242.4 on January 11 to 3,160 , January 9, 25.

QUOTE: I think we were on our way to having a good or a better, at least spring and summer, and I’m afraid the variations will throw a curve ball at us. Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Rivers, fears the more contagious variants of the virus could lead to a deadly resurgence this year.

ICYMI: Officials say a new Brazilian variant of the coronavirus made its first known appearance in the United States in a person who recently traveled from Brazil to Minnesota. State health officials said Monday that the Brazilian P.1 variant was found in a specimen from a Minnesota resident who recently traveled to Brazil. The patient lives in Minneapolis-St. Paul and fell ill during the first week of January. Viruses are constantly changing and new variants often emerge. Health officials are also concerned about the variants that were first reported in the UK and South Africa.

ON THE HORIZON: Teachers in Oregon are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines ahead of seniors after Democratic Governor Kate Brown decided to prioritize reopening schools. The decision outraged seniors and underscores the moral dilemma faced by state and local officials across the United States when deciding who gets the vaccine first. Ethicists say America has not faced such a moral calculation for generations. Everyone from the elderly and those with chronic illnesses to communities of color and frontline workers are calling for the vaccine. And each group has a compelling argument as to why it should be given priority.

