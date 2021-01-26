Widespread internet blackouts hit northeastern United States





Internet users across the northeastern United States experienced widespread blackouts for several hours on Tuesday, disrupting work and school due to an unspecified Verizon network issue.

An internet issue affecting the quality of our Fios service across the Northeast has been resolved, spokesperson Rich Young said in an emailed statement Tuesday afternoon. He said service levels were returning to normal and the company was investigating what had happened. The outages were not related to a staple fiber in Brooklyn, New York, causing problems for residents of the area.

There are approximately 6.5 million Fios Internet customers.

People posting to Twitter reported having problems connecting with various online services in the Washington, DC to Boston area. This densely populated area includes key US government departments as well as large financial firms such as Fidelity Investments.

Internet service disruptions are still a problem, but they have grown even more excruciating as the pandemic forces millions of people to work from home and students to attend distance school.

Diana Gaspars’ daughter in New York was unable to connect to her online class because their internet connection at home was spotty for a few hours in the afternoon, although her daughter was able to connect with the Gaspars phone.

We didn’t see this as a major problem, Gaspar said. The only downside was that I didn’t have my phone.

For Fairfax County public schools in Washington, DC, suburbs, teachers, and students have found workarounds, such as switching to another teaching platform if one of them fails. was not working, spokeswoman Lucy Caldwell said. When her third-grade daughters teacher couldn’t connect to the educational software they were using, a gymnastics teacher came over to tell the kids to do independent learning instead, said Tracy Compton, parent of Fairfax.

My daughter came to see me and I had to stop working and had to work with her to do the mission, Compton said, just frustrating technical issues are not unusual with distance learning.

At Galvin Middle School in Wakefield, Massachusetts, a suburb north of Boston, teachers sent students paper homework in case of internet problems, said Trish Dellanno, contacted at the school by phone. The teachers were able to keep moving. They go to the old school.

The outage affected internet and cloud providers as well as major sites such as Google and Facebook. Amazon, whose web services division powers a wide range of online services, said its network was not the cause of the problem and that connectivity issues for its Amazon Web Services customers were resolved around 12:45 p.m., after a hour and a half. Google said it also hasn’t found any issues with its own services and is investigating.

The outages on the East Coast began at 11:25 a.m. local time and recovery began at 12:37 p.m., according to Doug Madory, director of internet analytics at Kentik, a network monitoring company. He reported a 12% drop in traffic volume at Verizon.

Madory said he is not yet sure if other carriers have been affected. Comcast, another major internet service provider, said it did not observe any problems with its network on Tuesday. AT&T said it does not provide home internet in the Northeast and customers are not affected.

Cary Wiedemann, a network engineer who had connectivity issues at his home in northern Virginia, said some online services could have been interrupted even if your home internet connection was still working, if the issue was with the backbone. of the Verizons network.

If Outlook works but YouTube doesn’t, whose fault is it? Verizons foul. But it’s not obvious from the start, he says.

___

This story has been edited to correct the spelling of the network monitoring company Kentik. It has also been updated to correct the name of the Verizon spokesperson. It’s Rich Young, not Jim Greer.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos