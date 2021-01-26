British government plans after Brexit reform of investment industry





Through tax reforms and innovative funding structures, the government has made a broad proposal to strengthen the international competitiveness of the UK’s £9.9 trillion wealth management industry and provide a roadmap for the future of sectors outside the EU.

An advisory document released by the Treasury on Tuesday promised to boost growth and jobs across the UK investment industry, an important source of export imports and local employment, as part of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to address regional inequality.

“By increasing the number of funds located in the UK, we can raise the level of our economy by supporting jobs outside of London,” said City Secretary John Glen.

He said reforms to the UK funding system will promote new investments in green, green technologies that help meet the government’s commitment to achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.

An advisory document warning that this approach would deprive the government of income may consider exempting all UK-based co-investment funds from taxes.

Allowing managers to invest in a wider range of asset classes and use more leverage improves UK attractiveness.

Other potential improvements may be made to tax rules, including multi-asset funds and real estate investment trusts (Reits).

“At a practical level, the UK system does not apply to multi-asset funds,” said Rhiannon Kinghall Were, head of tax policy at law firm Macfarlanes.

The Treasury Department said it provided an opportunity to reconsider how EU withdrawal imposes VAT on fund management services, which it said has provided incentives for asset managers to reside in countries outside the UK in countries such as Ireland and Luxembourg.

Arun Birla, tax partner at law firm Paul Hastings, said simplicity will be key to the success of any reform, especially because the current British system is “administratively burdensome”.

Improvements to speed up mutual fund and Qualified Investor Scheme (QIS) approval by regulators are also considered as part of the consultation.

Despite ETFs being the fastest growing sector in wealth management, there are few exchange trading funds in the UK. However, the Treasury Department has said that “reorganizing” existing ETFs by moving assets from a corporation in Ireland or Luxembourg to the UK is “unrealistic” because it is expensive for managers and can create tax liabilities for investors.

Industry observers have also warned the government that UK retail funds may not be internationally competitive under Brexit due to the loss of passport rights that allowed UK-based managers to sell services across the EU.

The consultation will also review whether the government should try to increase the UK’s reputation as a position for alternative investment funds that are more widely used by institutional investors.

Mark Stapleton, partner at law firm Dechert, said, “By allowing managers to invest in a wider range of asset classes and use more leverage, we will enhance the UK’s attractiveness as an alternative investment fund’s position.

Yash Rupal, UK tax officer at law firm Simpson Thacher, said the negotiations were focused too narrowly.

“The clarity and certainty of the tax system is important. However, the UK’s wealth management industry is an award that many other countries want to capture. The reforms proposed should be more ambitious in that range,” Rupal said.

