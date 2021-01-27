Travel restrictions: US arrivals will need to be quarantined. But how will it be applied?





In a new executive order from the Biden administration that went into effect on Tuesday, the United States now requires all international entrants, including those returning home to the United States, to clear two significant barriers to entry. Travelers must get a negative coronavirus test result before boarding their return flight and, upon arrival, are urged to follow the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to self-quarantine for at least seven. days.

The measures are aimed at preventing new, more contagious variants of the coronavirus from entering the United States, the administration said. Everyone who flies to the United States from another country will have to take tests before getting on that plane, before leaving, and quarantine themselves when they arrive in America, President Biden said of the order. .

While the first of those rules has a clear prerequisite related to acquiring a coronavirus test abroad, it remains unclear how a self-quarantine would be enforced, and the CDC said in an e- mail Monday that he would generally not enforce his quarantine guidelines. . (The White House did not respond to requests for clarification on this position.)

The Biden administration itself has said travelers are required to adhere to recommended self-quarantine periods after entering the United States and called for recommendations on how government officials could implement implement the policy.

The Bidens decree last Thursday called on federal agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services to come up with plans that will identify agency tools and mechanisms to help travelers comply with this. policy within two weeks of signing orders. .

Current CDC travel guidelines recommend seven days of self-quarantine after international travel, as well as acquiring a coronavirus test three to five days after quarantine begins. If a traveler cannot acquire a coronavirus test, CDC guidelines recommend 10 days of quarantine.

CDC spokeswoman Caitlin Shockey called the current legislation not a mandatory quarantine, but simply a recommendation, in an email to the Washington Post. The agency agreed it would not mobilize in any way to enforce its guidelines generally, and said there was no mandatory federal quarantine.

Health agencies in countries with low coronavirus rates, such as Australia, New Zealand and parts of China, have been working since the start of the pandemic alongside law enforcement to demand quarantines at facilities designated.

For example, Australians returning home are quarantined in hotels monitored by provincial health services and the police as quarantine facilities; Taiwan has used cell phone GPS tracking to monitor people in quarantine. According to the BBC, British officials are considering mobilizing to start using English hotels as quarantine facilities for new arrivals.

What can returning travelers from overseas really expect in the United States? Travel experts and officials say enforcing the quarantine will be tricky, but following CDC guidelines as a requirement would be safer.

A State Department spokesperson said U.S. travelers who need to travel overseas should review the latest CDC requirements for returning air passengers to the United States and follow testing guidelines accordingly.

The US Travel Association said in a statement that a mandatory quarantine requirement for international travelers could be extremely difficult to enforce, and called the measure unnecessary because of new testing requirements for arrivals.

Doctors said of the new screening requirement, however, that the United States is one of the few countries to allow less accurate rapid antigen tests as a means of entry. Most countries requiring testing only allow a PCR lab test, which is around 20% more accurate than a rapid test.

CDC director of global migration Martin Cetron told a State Department press briefing on Tuesday that airlines will enforce the testing requirement. If a person traveling to the United States does not have a negative result at an airport abroad, Cetron said, the airline must deny boarding and travelers could be stranded for extended periods abroad.

He also noted that the bulk of such returns actually fell within the competence of the state and local authorities, and that each could have specific advice.

David Freedman, an epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who is reviewing travel policies to control the coronavirus, says test results required for entry have typically been reviewed by airlines overseas, prior to boarding processes, and that no US agency has reported monitoring. quarantines at the moment.

Enforcing quarantine, he says, can be a huge undertaking and [require] a lot of resources. The United States has so far not put in place general quarantine requirements for arrivals and has largely left that guidance to individual states until now.

New York, for example, requires quarantines or a negative test result on arrival, and sends SMS reminders of those rules to travelers who complete the health forms required to enter the state by air. Hawaii is the only state that, due to its remoteness, requires and confirms negative coronavirus test results before entry, the state does not allow rapid antigen testing.

The United States has not had a mandatory quarantine so far at the federal level, Freedman says. He notes that current administrations decide to make quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals, in addition to pre-flight testing, will be much more effective in preventing new strains from entering, although this will not further reduce transmission. virus in flight.

