US Senate Confirms Blinken as Bidens Secretary of State | News from the United States and Canada





Antony Blinken has vowed to end US support for Saudi forces in Yemen and to renew the Iran nuclear deal.

The US Senate has confirmed that Antony Blinken will be the next US Secretary of State, the country’s top diplomat.

Blinkens ‘confirmation with a vote of 78-22 signals broad political support for President Joe Bidens’ promise of a US foreign policy focused on diplomacy and alliances.

Mr Blinken has a long and distinguished history of political governance and foreign relations, said Senator James Risch, a leading foreign affairs Republican who supported Blinkens’ confirmation.

Bidens’ new tone is a brutal hijacking of former President Donald Trump America First’s foreign policy that angered Washington allies in Europe, strained NATO contacts, and brought US-China relations to a standstill. new hollow.

During his confirmation hearing, Blinken said the new Biden administration would end US military support for Saudi Arabia’s campaign in Yemen and seek to revert to an Iranian nuclear deal brokered by the Obama administration.

We will revitalize U.S. diplomacy to face and address the most pressing challenges of our time, Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Jan.19.

American leadership still matters, Blinken said, describing the world as a world defined by the rise of nationalism, the retreat of democracy, the growing rivalry between China and Russia and other authoritarian states.

James Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, warned Blinken that lawmakers on Capitol Hill are deeply concerned about Bidens’ plan to renew a nuclear deal with Iran. [Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters]Blinken is a former White House national security aide and Biden’s former chief of staff on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He took over as head of the State Department after former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who saw many career foreign service officers leave the Trump administration.

On the Middle East, Blinken said during his confirmation hearing that the new Biden administration would seek to build on the recent US-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

Blinken stressed that the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security is sacrosanct and said the two-state solution, which has long been a centerpiece of US policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, is highly contested at this stage.

At the same time, Biden’s team will be looking at some of the commitments Trump made to push countries to make those deals with Israel, Blinken said.

The United States has acknowledged that Morocco is claiming the disputed territory of Western Sahara as part of a Morocco-Israel normalization agreement. It removed Sudan from its list of states that support terrorism after the Sudanese government struck a deal with Israel.

U.S. policy toward Iran is an area where Congressional Republicans and some Democrats are breaking with Blinken, who has said he plans to seek a renewal of the nuclear deal with a longer and stronger deal.

In remarks in the Senate on Tuesday, Risch warned that a reversal of the US approach to Iran remains an embarrassing concern for many lawmakers.

There are people on both sides of the aisle who have real reservations about going back to the JCPOA, especially if there aren’t very important buffets on it, Risch said.

The JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) is the official name of the nuclear agreement concluded in 2015 by Iran with the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France and Germany under the auspices of the United Nations Security Council.

Trump unilaterally withdrew from the Iranian nuclear pact in 2018 as his administration pursued a strategy of maximum pressure against Tehran and Iran began to enrich uranium at a faster rate, moving closer to the possibility of manufacturing a nuclear weapon.

Blinken said that the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani a year ago has made us less safe in the region.

Blinken has named China as the main challenge for US foreign policy and said he agrees with the general thrust of the Trump administration’s tougher approach.

The rule of thumb was the right one, Blinken said, adding that he did not agree with some of the steps Trump took, however.

We need to start by approaching China from a position of strength, Blinken said, which will require military investment to ensure we can deter any aggression.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos