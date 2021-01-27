TREASURES – US Yields Stable or Slightly Lower Due to Stimulus Doubts





* The US yield curve steepens slightly * In the short term, 10-year yield likely between 1.75% -2% -BofA * 5-year US note auction shows mixed results * TIPS yield at 5 US years drops to lowest since April 2014 (New comment added, US 5-year TIPS, price updates) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Jan. 26 (Reuters) – Yields on US Treasuries were mostly lower in volatile trade on Tuesday, after hitting a three-week low on the long end of the curve as investors remained cautious about the size of a proposed US stimulus package. The Federal Reserve also began its two-day political meeting on Tuesday and will announce the results of its meeting on Wednesday. Analysts expect the Fed to stick to its easygoing tone amid a persistent surge in virus cases. The US yield curve, meanwhile, steepened slightly after flattening on Monday. The spread between US two-year and 10-year yields widened slightly to 91.30 basis points. Overall this month, the market retraced some of the surge in yields that took 10-year yields to their highest level since March of last year. “Our reading of the market remains a period of consolidation followed by another bullish flattening at the end of the month. It could help us get through an event-free Fed,” BMO said in a research note. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday night that he and his fellow Democrats could try to push through much of President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill in using a process that would bypass a Republican filibuster and could get him through with a majority vote. This undermined optimism that the entire stimulus package would go through Congress successfully. By late afternoon, the benchmark 10-year yield slipped to 1.034% from 1.04% on Monday night. It slipped earlier to 1.026%, its lowest level since Jan.6. “We are clearly in the first expansion phase of the cycle,” BoFA Securities said in a note Tuesday. “Bearish momentum at the back of the curve is supported by improving fundamentals, while the front end remains anchored by the Fed.” At the start of the cycle, the bank said the 10-year yield would likely trade in a range of 1.75-2%, while the two-year / 10-year yield curve could widen to 150 points. based. US 30-year yields were 1.797% from 1.799% on Monday, having earlier fallen to a three-week low of 1.786%. Also on Tuesday, the Treasury auctioned off a record $ 61 billion in 5-year notes, with mixed results. A high yield of 0.424% – slightly lower than the “on issue” forecast or consensus of 0.427% – suggested that investors were prepared to buy the paper even at a yield below the consensus estimate. But the supply-to-coverage ratio, a measure of demand, was 2.34, lower than 2.39 and last month’s average of 2.47, and the lowest since July largely due to the increased issue size, Action Economics said in its blog post after the auction. After the auction, yields on the US five-year notes edged up to 0.41%. In the TIPS (Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) market, the yield on US five-year TIPS fell to -1.803%, its lowest yield since October 2004. This brings the 5-year equilibrium rate to 2.17% , the average inflation rate expected over the next five years, and close to its highest level since April 2014. January 26 Tuesday 4:19 PM New York / 2119 GMT Price Current net yield Change in% (bp) Three-month bills 0.0775 0.0786 -0.002 Six-month notes 0.085 0.0862 -0.003 Two-year note 100-2 / 256 0.1211 -0.006 Three-year note 99-216 / 256 0.1778 -0.002 Five-year note 99-214 / 256 0.4087 -0.001 Seven-year note 99-86 / 256 0.7235 -0.002 10- year note 98-128 / 256 1.0364 -0.004 20-year bond 96-40 / 256 1.6023 -0.002 30-year bond 96-28 / 256 1.7941 -0.005 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net change (bps) US 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.25 spread 3-year US dollar swap 8.25 0.25 5-year US dollar spread swap 9.75 0.2 5 10-year US dollar swap 3.25 0.25 30-year US dollar swap spread -24.50 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Gert rude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Matthew Lewis)

