



The Boris Johnson government was criticized after appointing a former conservative congressman as Cuban ambassador.

George Hollingbury, a former minister and congressman until 2019, was announced in Havana on Tuesday as a British newcomer and was generally inaugurated by an experienced diplomat.

Dave Penman, an FDA union representative representing FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) employees, said the appointment is evidence that the government is sacrificing diplomatic skills to provide jobs to political friends.

The appointment of Sir George Hollingberys, who has little obvious relevant expertise and no competition, once again suggests to this government that people you know are more important than what you know.

Great resignation is critical to securing UK interest abroad. Political appointments will undermine the long-term interests of the country, he said, as political appointments will almost inevitably change with changes in government.

Penman said Britain should not follow US practices that encourage political appointments that undermine diplomatic relations.

As witnessed in the United States now, he said, more than 200 major ambassador roles should be filled as part of the approximately 4,000 civil service positions that the new administration must appoint.

Holling Berry, a former close ally of Teresa May, was Minister of Trade when he stepped down from Congress in 2019.

After entering the National Assembly, he was the personal assistant to the National Assembly at headquarters and No 10 in May and was a permanent member of the Treasury Department.

Prior to joining Congress, he served as Deputy Director of the Winchester Council and developed a chain of veterinary medicines that he sold to the Pets at Home company.

New Ambassador Dominic Raab said: Sir George Hollingbery brings a wealth of experience to that role, including his time as Minister of Trade.

Jolyon Maugham, head of the Good Law Project, who initiated legal action against the government about handing over the Covid contract to VIPs, said: Treating these posts as a political gift cannot contribute to the interests of the country and will be quite frustrating for a talented and hard-working foreign ministry employee.

The government has faced criticism for making major coronavirus-related appointments without proper procedures. Dido Harding, husband of John Penrose, a Conservative party lawmaker close to Johnson, is now in charge of testing and tracking. Kate Bingham, husband Jesse Norman at Eaton with Johnson, was appointed chairman of the UK Vaccine Task Force in May. She stepped down from the role at the end of 2020.

Retired Labor lawmakers also took on diplomatic roles under Tony Blair. Former Minister of Labor, Paul Boateng, has been the British Ambassador to South Africa since 2005. Helen Riddell became Australia’s High Commissioner the same year, followed by Valerie Amos.

Ed Llewellyn, former Chief of Staff David Camerons under the Conservative Party, took on the role of the French ambassador.

Government sources said: The FDA’s criticism is nothing more than a pointless political stance.

An FCDO spokesman said: Sir George has a wealth of international and government experience in this role, including his time as Minister of Trade. It is not uncommon to make political appointments in diplomatic services.

