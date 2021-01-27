Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief says department ‘failed’ in January 6 riot





WASHINGTON The acting U.S. Capitol Police chief told members of Congress on Tuesday that his agency “failed” in its efforts to protect the Capitol complex on January 6 when pro-Trump rioters took over assault the building.

“On January 6, in the face of a terrorist attack by tens of thousands of insurgents determined to stop the certification of electoral college votes, the department failed to meet its own high standards as well as yours,” the chief said. Acting Yogananda Pittman in his remarks. published by the House Appropriations Committee.

Pittman said that although the Capitol Police have accomplished their mission of protecting lawmakers, “the actions of the insurgents and the failure of departments to immediately secure the US Capitol emboldened the insurgents and horrified millions of Americans.”

“We fully hope to respond to you and the American people for our failures on Jan. 6. I am here to offer my sincere apologies on behalf of the department,” Pittman said.

Five people were killed in the January 6 riot. More than 100 people face federal charges related to the unrest.

Capitol Police braced for possible violence, Pittman said, but admitted his team “was not doing enough.” She said on January 4, two days before the attack, the department knew that the people coming to the Capitol were members of white supremacist militias and organizations and that some of those participants were planning to bring weapons. guns and other weapons.

To prepare, Pittman said Capitol Police asked all officers to work on January 6 and activated his SWAT team to “extract violent protesters or those with weapons from the rally and engage in anti-violence activities. sniper “. She said then-Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund also asked the Capitol Police Council to declare a state of emergency and authorize a request for National Guard support. .

“The Council denied the request, but encouraged Chief Sund to contact the DC National Guard to determine how many guards could be sent to Capitol Hill on short notice, which he did,” said Pittman, who said that his department was also working with the Metropolitan. Police Department.

Pittman listed a number of things that went wrong on January 6. She said the Capitol Police needed “a lot more manpower” and that Sund lobbied the Council for permission to bring in the National Guard, “but he was not authorized hour. ” Pittman also said officers struggled to hear communications on their radios and as a result “were operating with limited information about what was going on and little direction from management.”

And to make matters worse, by the time the crowds arrived at the Capitol, Pittman said his team must have diverted officers to nearby areas where homemade bombs and a vehicle containing explosive chemicals and a gun had been discovered.

Sund resigned his post as Capitol Police Chief of Police a day after the attack,

Pittman described the steps his department is currently taking to improve communication, including with lawmakers. She said she took responsibility “for the mistakes made” and was committed to making changes.

Sergeant-at-Arms Timothy Blodgett also said in remarks released by the Credit Committee that there was a “failure to prepare” on January 6 and that security officials “need to toughen up this campus.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Tasked retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honor to lead a security review of U.S. capitol buildings.

Rebecca shabad

