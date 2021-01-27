Brussels Brexit executor warns UK of diplomatic disturbance





EU officials, tasked with overseeing post-Brexit agreements with Britain, have warned that London’s refusal to give the ambassador full diplomatic status has raised concerns in the European capital.

Maros Sefcovic told the Financial Times that it is “very politically important” and that Britain “will treat the European Union delegation worse than any other country on the planet.”

As a sign of escalating tensions, Sefcovic, vice-chairman of the European Commission’s Commission, also highlighted EU concerns over the possible UK’s departure from block rules in areas such as labor rights and pesticide regulation.

Sefcovic will be the top representative of the EU at a new “Partnership Council” with the UK that will oversee the negotiations of future relations with Brussels by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson late last year.

He said that day Blok’s foreign ministers raised a series of questions about future EU-UK relations, including aggression of diplomatic rights.

You have already seen questions from member states regarding labor rights, pesticides.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab insisted that the EU ambassador to London should be regarded as representing “international organizations” rather than being treated as national envoys.

London argued that rights and privileges were similar, but the EU warned that that desire would be a provocative impetus for future relations, and British policy makes it unique among the 143 countries for which Bloc is on duty.

“I am convinced that it is very important and very important to us that British diplomats are treated appropriately and have adequate access. . . The same is true in London,” said Sefcovic.

Since officially leaving the EU in January, the UK has held a diplomatic mission in Brussels with the same status as other countries around the world, including the United States and Russia.

Sefcovic said all ministers who intervened in the Brexit meeting raised the issue.

“We don’t want to exaggerate or dramatic the situation, but we want our British colleagues and partners to be clear that this is the problem. I hope we can solve it through discussion,” he said.

“The UK is well aware that we are not just an international organization,” he added, adding that the Bloc represents central government on a variety of topics.

British officials said discussions with Blok were ongoing and EU representatives would receive the privileges and immunities necessary to perform its functions.

Sefcovic says foreign ministers have also pressed him for the move to deviate from UK EU environmental and labor market standards.

The FT reported earlier this month that the UK is looking to lower the EU’s working time limits. British Economy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has confirmed that the government is reviewing UK employment laws, but insisted that this would not reduce workers’ rights.

Sefcovic said, “You have already seen questions from member states regarding labor rights, pesticides. “I’m worried, so I think the committee should be very vigilant on all of these issues and we’ll do that.”

Trade agreements between the EU and the UK establish a set of safeguards that Brussels claims to protect businesses from unfair competition.

The agreement stipulates that neither will reduce environmental and labor standards at the end of last year when the UK left a single market. There are also systems in which the EU or the UK can impose tariffs on goods if regulations diverge too much over time.

The commission’s vice president, whose British side has not yet announced, said it is important for the partnership council to get started quickly, given the amount of problems to be resolved as new trade relations stagnate.

He expects EU-UK relations to be “very intense” in 2021.

