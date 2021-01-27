US commission cites ‘moral imperative’ to explore AI weapons





(Reuters) – The United States should not agree to ban the use or development of autonomous weapons powered by artificial intelligence (AI) software, a government-appointed panel said in a draft report for Congress.

FILE PHOTO: Activists from the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, a coalition of non-governmental organizations opposed to lethal autonomous weapons or so-called “ killer robots ”, hold a protest at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, in Germany, March 21, 2019. REUTERS / Annegret Hilse

The panel, led by former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt, concluded two days of public debate on Tuesday on how the world’s greatest military power should view AI for national security and technological advancement.

Its Vice President Robert Work, former Deputy Secretary of Defense, said autonomous weapons should make fewer mistakes than humans in combat, leading to reduced casualties or skirmishes caused by misidentification of the target. .

It is a moral imperative to at least pursue this hypothesis, he said.

The discussion entered a controversial frontier of human rights and war. For about eight years, a coalition of non-governmental organizations has been pushing for a treaty banning killer robots, arguing that human control is necessary to judge the proportionality of attacks and assign responsibility for war crimes. Thirty countries, including Brazil and Pakistan, want a ban, according to the Coalitions website, and a United Nations body has held meetings on the systems since at least 2014.

While autonomous weapon capabilities date back decades, the development of AI to power such systems, along with research finding bias in AI and examples of software abuse, has increased.

The US panel, called the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, in meetings this week recognized the risks of autonomous weapons. A member of Microsoft Corp, for example, warned against the pressure to build machines that react quickly, which could aggravate conflicts.

The panel only wants humans to make decisions about launching nuclear warheads.

Yet the group prefers anti-proliferation work to a treaty banning the systems, which it says would be contrary to US interests and difficult to enforce.

Mary Wareham, coordinator of the Eight-Year Campaign to Stop Killer Bots, said the commissions are focused on the need to compete with similar investments made by China and Russia … only serves to encourage racing to armaments.

Beyond AI-powered weapons, the panel’s lengthy report recommended the use of AI by intelligence agencies to streamline data collection and review; $ 32 billion in annual federal funding for AI research; and new bodies, including a digital body inspired by the medical corps of the armed forces and a technological competitiveness council chaired by the American vice-president.

The committee is due to submit its final report to Congress in March, but the recommendations are not binding.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco and Paresh Dave in Oakland; Edited by Cynthia Osterman

