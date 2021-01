Gordon Brown Calls for Urgent Budget Assistance as 1 in 7 UK Companies Face Collapse | Economic recovery

Gordon Brown urged urgent action to support businesses in their budget after warning in a new study by the London School of Economics that about 1 million British companies are at risk of failing over the next three months.

Former Prime Minister said the report that one out of seven companies employing 2.5 million people could be closed by spring would be a clear call to Rishi Sunak as he prepares for tax and spending action on March 3.

Brown, who was prime minister during the 2008 global financial crisis, said: The government cannot lag behind, especially in crisis situations. You must be at least two steps ahead.

Using data published by the Office for National Statistics, the LSE report found that small businesses in the UK with less than 10 employees are at particular risk as a result of the damage caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

It has been estimated that 908,000 companies can be classified as at-risk companies because they have no confidence or low confidence in their survival for the next three months. A total of 390,000 were registered for VAT and PAYE, and the rest were unregistered due to too little sales.

This report was prepared for the Alliance for Full Employment, an institution founded by Brown.

According to a separate report by corporate recovery expert Begbies Traynor, 620,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are facing serious financial difficulties and 2.8 million jobs are at risk.

Brown said many companies are on the edge of a cliff, and it is clear that a major collapse will occur without government action.

Innovative and forward-looking, but budgets need to take action to get good small businesses at risk of failure if they don’t help with their investment plans. It is time to give new hope to a dying company.

Sunak has provided a variety of support to businesses since the first pandemic in the UK early last year. In addition to the trailing plans, the Treasury Action Package included subsidies, loan guarantees, business interest rate vacations, postponement of VAT payments, and VAT cuts for the sectors hit hardest.

The LSE report said the minister should propose continuing loan subsidies by extending the scale and duration of government aid. And the debt restructuring during the UK’s final recovery includes the exchange of government shares for government loans.

Professor John Van Reenen, one of the authors of the LSE report, said: Without further policy action, businesses face brutal bankruptcy.

