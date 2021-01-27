Virus count in US drops, but race against new strains heats up





(AP / NEXSTAR) – Daily coronavirus deaths and cases in the United States have fallen dramatically over the past two weeks, but continue to reach alarming levels, and the effort to eliminate COVID-19 is becoming a race increasingly urgent between the vaccine and the mutant virus.

Senior government infectious disease specialist Dr Anthony Fauci said the improvement in numbers in the country appears to be the result of a natural spike and then a plateau after a holiday wave rather than an effect the vaccine rollout that began in mid-December. .

Deaths are on average just under 3,100 a day, compared to more than 3,350 less than two weeks ago. New cases are on average around 170,000 a day after peaking at nearly 250,000 on January 11. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the United States has fallen to around 110,000, from 132,000 on January 7.

States that have been hot spots in recent weeks, such as California and Arizona, have shown similar improvements over the same period. California lifted regional stay-at-home orders in favor of county-by-county restrictions on Monday and ended the 10 p.m. curfew.

Elsewhere, school districts in Minnesota have started bringing in elementary school students for in-person learning. The school system in Chicagos, the third largest district in the country, had hoped to bring teachers back on Monday to prepare for the return of students next month, but the teachers’ union refused.

I don’t think the dynamics of what we’re seeing now with the capping are significantly influenced yet – it will be soon – but still by the vaccine. I just think that’s the natural course of the plateau, Fauci told NBCs Today.

Nationwide, about 18 million people, or less than 6% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including about 3 million who received the second vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Only just over half of the 41 million doses distributed to states by the federal government were injected into guns, according to the CDC’s tally.

Fauci also warned that the United States should not let its guard down as more contagious variants take hold.

The virus has killed more than 419,000 Americans and caused more than 25 million confirmed infections in the United States. And health experts have warned that the variant sweeping across Britain will likely become the main source of infection in the United States by March. To date, it has been reported in more than 20 states. Another mutant version is circulating in South Africa.

We don’t want to be complacent and think: Oh, things are going in the right direction, we can step back a bit, “Fauci said.

To guard against the new variants, President Joe Biden planned to add South Africa to a list of more than two dozen countries with coronavirus-related travel restrictions, two White House officials said.

Non-U.S. Travelers who have traveled to Brazil, Ireland, Britain and other European countries will not be allowed into the United States under rules reimposed by Biden after President Donald Trump decides to relax them, according to officials, who spoke on condition. anonymity.

Fauci said scientists were already preparing to upgrade COVID-19 vaccines to fight the mutated versions that have erupted in Britain and South Africa.

He said there is a very slight and modest decrease in the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against these variants, but there is enough cushion with the vaccines we have that we still consider them to be effective. Against both.

UK authorities have said that there is evidence that the variant circulating there may be more lethal than the original. Fauci called the South African variant even “more concerning,” noting that test-tube studies suggest monoclonal antibodies don’t work as well as a treatment against it.

Moderna, the maker of one of two vaccines used in the United States, said Monday it was starting to test a possible booster dose against the South African version. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said the move was due to great caution after preliminary lab tests suggested his injection produced a weaker immune response to this variant.

The vaccine rollout in the United States has been marred by disarray and confusion, with states complaining in recent days of shortages and inadequate deliveries that have forced them to cancel mass vaccination campaigns and tens of thousands of appointments. -you.

