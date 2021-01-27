British Foreign Secretary’s Evidence to the International Development Commission: 10 Things We Learned





British Foreign Secretary’s Evidence to the International Development Commission on January 26: 10 Things We Learned

On January 26, 2021, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab attended the International Development Council as part of a briefing covering the former Department of International Development (DFID), now amalgamated with Foreign, Federal and Development Offices (FCDO). ). The Commission continues to provide an investigation of UK aid and development activities within FCDO with the Diplomatic Choice Committee.

This is likely to be one of the Foreign Minister’s final major committee attendance prior to the scheduled publication of the HMG Integrated Review on Defense, Security, Development and Foreign Policy and within the review provides some indications of the composition of the armed forces for a good agenda. . , And also the synergies identified by the Foreign Minister as part of his mission to oversee the merger of the two major British divisions facing internationally. Here are 10 things we’ve learned:

1. The Foreign Minister sees that the unified agenda is central to Britain’s competitive advantage in foreign policy. The foreign minister has always been a believer in aid, but said he is focused on how to make the most of it and how integration improves effectiveness. For example, he emphasized the link between aid and development investment, conflict and security management.

2. He is convinced that the DFID-FCO merger has increased the profile and impact of UK development investments with dividends to UK soft power. The Foreign Minister sees aid as an integral part of a toolkit for promoting more effective foreign policy, and as an important influence in raising Britain’s reputation as a force for good in the world.

3. HMG’s financial situation imposes difficult choices on the Global Britain agenda. The Foreign Minister acknowledged the possibility of excessive access on the Global Britain agenda. He noted that Integrated Review should not only present the vision, but also focus on ambition, so that it doesn’t spread too thinly. Dominic Raab sharpened the mind to identify the department’s priorities, and emphasized the coronavirus’s impact on developing countries and the combined impact of other existing risks and actions on climate change as two focus areas.

4. The Foreign Minister recognizes the need to keep morale high amid a decline of 0.7% commitment and is trying to impose a strategic framework for implementing the cuts. Dominic Raab is unaware of the 50-70% cut figures reported in the media, but admits that there are no easy choices across public services in the current environment. He stressed that while Britain’s 10 billion spending is still one of the most important, discipline is needed. Raab noted that it is attempting to create a smarter and more positive process of determining cuts by prioritizing activities rather than salami slices.

5. There are no clear criteria or tests to determine when the UK will resume its 0.7% commitment. The foreign minister explained that it would be a combination of art and science that guides decisions taking into account both the domestic and international landscapes. Dominic Raab in particular emphasized economic recovery as an important measure, but there are no accurate indicators as it will be a balanced judgment.

6. The Foreign Minister is not convinced that the UK’s reputation has been undermined by our reduced aid spending target. Dominic Raab fiercely advocates the idea that Britain’s global stature has been harmed by the decision to cut the effort by 0.7%, and conducted a worldwide poll indicating that young people in particular continue to maintain a favorable impression of the UK. Pointed out. . He urged us to resist the temptation of self-demolition, emphasizing that our stock is extremely high and our “reputation is absolutely excellent.”

7. The UK will establish itself as a global mediator and constructive leader. Partly because of his work experience, the Foreign Minister has been personally invested in the UK structure as a problem-solving country with special expertise in conflict management.

8. At the heart of the UK Climate Change Leadership and COP26 conference will be a big story of progress. The Foreign Minister wants the UK to begin a virtuous cycle in climate change around the world and is working with Alok Sharma, UK COP26 Head. He drew a link between the UK’s development partnership and its ability to make an impact, as climate action should be a comprehensive process. The UK acts as a broker to help build compromises and promises.

9. Girls’ education and security will be central to UK development priorities. The Johnson government has made girls’ education a priority for investment in aid and development, but the Conflict Sexual Violence Prevention Initiative (PSVI) launched in Rod Hague in 2014 received little attention. Today, the Foreign Minister has pledged to advance both of these issues as part of Britain’s G7 leadership, and said Britain will place particular emphasis on its accountability against PSVI and criminal prosecution. In girls’ education, Dominic Raab acknowledged that only a wrap-around approach that takes into account the safety, health and hygiene of girls can only benefit.

10. Dominic Raab welcomes the United States to return to the world stage under President Biden. The Foreign Minister felt relieved that he emphasized close communication with the new administration and that the United States has returned to a liberal society. He noted that the absence of the United States creates a void in multilateral organizations and it is very important to ensure that strategic rivals such as China and Russia cannot take advantage of it. He said tensions and challenges won’t go away, Britain also believes that institutions like the WHO and the United Nations are ripe for reform, but admitted that putting the US in a tent dramatically increases the impact and scope of liberal ambitions.

The Foreign Minister presented evidence to the Selection Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in October 2020. You can find a summary of this appearance here.

