



WASHINGTON Earlier in the District of Columbia, Haitham Isa Saado Sad, 42, pleaded guilty to several charges related to his role in a scheme to steal US government records and defraud US refugee programs. The accused Sad remains in custody without bond pending conviction.

The announcement was made by Acting US Attorney Michael R. Sherwin for the District of Columbia, US Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Dr. Joseph V. Cuffari, and Department of Diplomatic Security (DSS) Deputy Director of National Operations Ricardo Coln.

Sad pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal records and defraud the United States, conspiracy to launder money and computer fraud and abuse before U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras from Columbia. Sad is one of three defendants indicted in an indictment that was released on Friday January 22. defrauding the United States, theft of US government records and the money laundering conspiracy, all related to the United States Refugee Admission Program (USRAP) and, in particular, the Iraq P-2 program, which allows some Iraqis to directly request refugee resettlement in the United States. The indictment also charges Krasilova and Sad with computer fraud and abuse. Abduljabbar had previously been arrested and remains in detention without bail. Krasilova is still at large.

According to the indictment and the Statement of Facts accepted by Sad as part of his guilty plea, Sad was employed in Amman, Jordan from 2007 to 2016 by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. United, and Krasilova held a similar post at the US Embassy in Moscow. , Russia. As part of their duties, both defendants had access to the Global Refugee Admissions Processing System (WRAPS), a database containing sensitive, non-public information about asylum seekers and their family members, as well as the results of security checks and internal evaluations. by US officials regarding the requests. Between February 2016 and April 2019 at least, the three defendants, led by Abduljabbar, conspired to steal U.S. government records related to hundreds of USRAP requests. Abduljabbar organized and directed the plot, and he relied on and paid Sad and Krasilova to steal WRAPS files and information so that Abduljabbar could help applicants gain admission to the United States by fraudulent means. As stated in the Indictment and Statement of Facts, the theft of USRAP records creates a number of public and national security risks while imposing significant costs on the US government, its taxpayers and legitimate asylum seekers otherwise affected by the regime.

The charges contained in an indictment are only allegations, and each accused is presumed innocent unless and until his or her guilt has been established beyond a reasonable doubt by a court. The maximum penalty for conspiracy to commit an offense or defraud the United States is five years; the maximum penalty for the theft of government documents is 10 years; the maximum penalty for conspiracy to launder money is 20 years; and the maximum penalty for fraud and computer abuse is five years. The maximum legal penalty is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for your information. If convicted of an offense, a defendant’s sentence will be determined by the court based on sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case is the subject of a joint investigation by the Office of the Inspector General of DHS and the Diplomatic Security Service of the United States Department of States. She is being sued by U.S. Assistant Lawyers Luke M. Jones and Erik M. Kenerson of the National Security Section of the District of Columbia’s Office of U.S. Attorneys. The Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs helped.

