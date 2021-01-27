Starbucks recovery, strong in China, still slow in the US – WAVY.com





by: DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press

Posted: January 26, 2021 / 5:09 PM EST / Updated: January 26, 2021 / 9:01 PM EST

A Starbucks coffee truck continues to serve students and staff in an otherwise nearly deserted Red Square on the University of Washington campus on Monday, January 25, 2021, in Seattle. Starbucks’ recovery slowed at the end of last year as coronavirus cases in the United States increased, but the coffee titan says he is confident its US business will fully recover by March. The Seattle-based company said Tuesday, January 26, 2021 that its global sales in stores open for at least a year fell 5% between October and December. It was an improvement from the previous quarter, but it was still a larger drop than the 4% drop Wall Street expected, according to analysts polled by FactSet. (AP Photo / Elaine Thompson)

Starbucks’ recovery slowed at the end of last year as coronavirus cases in the United States increased, but the coffee titan says he is confident its US business will fully recover by March.

I am optimistic because this year holds great promise for recovery, ”Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said on a conference call with analysts Tuesday.

The Seattle-based company said its global sales at stores open for at least a year fell 5% between October and December. It was an improvement from the previous quarter, but it was still a larger drop than the 4% drop Wall Street expected, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Starbucks also fell short of revenue expectations. The company reported sales of $ 6.75 billion in its first fiscal quarter, below the $ 6.9 billion forecast by analysts.

Not counting the unique items, Starbucks said it earned 61 cents per share during the period October through December. This was ahead of Wall Street’s forecast of 55 cents.

The shares of Starbucks Corp. slipped about 1% after hours.

Starbucks said its business in China, its second largest market after the United States, recovered significantly, with same-store sales up 5% in the first quarter. Starbucks said it sees fewer customers in China, but they spend more when they visit.

The company opened nearly 160 stores in China during the first quarter, for a total of more than 4,800 stores.

But in the United States, same-store sales fell 5% for the quarter despite the holiday drinks that typically attract customers.

Starbucks said store visits declined throughout the quarter due to rising coronavirus cases and local shutdown warrants. Sixty percent of stores had limited spaces available in October; by December, that percentage had fallen to 40%, Starbucks said.

The drive-thru was a bright spot. Starbucks said drive-throughs accounted for more than half of net sales in the United States in the first quarter, up 10% from pre-pandemic trends. COO Roz Brewer said Starbucks was trying to capitalize on this change, with plans to only open drive-thru locations and speed up drive-through windows.

Customer models still haven’t returned to normal, but in some ways it has benefited the company. Starbucks has become a destination, not a stop on a commute, and customers spend more on food and frothy drinks than on regular coffee. He saw traffic from U.S. customers drop 21% in the first quarter, for example, but those who came spent more, with an average ticket up 19%.

Johnson said that at some point the company expects its customers to return their work and school routines, but they could still spend more on the items they are used to buying during the pandemic.

I think customers have gotten used to more premium drinks and more food, ”Johnson said.

Starbucks said it is confident comparable store sales in the United States will increase 5% to 10% in its fiscal second quarter as the impact of the pandemic continues to fade.

The company announced the departure of Brewer, a former Walmart executive who joined Starbucks in 2017. Brewer will become CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. on March 15, the company announced, making her the only black woman to lead of a Fortune 500 company.

