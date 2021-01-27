Britain’s Covid-19 death toll exceeded 100,000. Experts say the government is still doing it wrong





Schools are shutting down and going online, disrupting the lives of both students and working parents. All stores are closed except for essential stores. In the UK, socializing is prohibited even outdoors, except for pairs for exercise.

It’s a bit different from Spring, when the British suffered a devastating first wave and fell under a heinous blockade. They now ask themselves how they got here. yet again.

When asked that very question, Johnson pointed to a new, more contagious strain of the virus that is now notorious worldwide as the “British variant”. Health Minister Matt Hancock also argued that the state’s response would work until a new strain emerges. hit.

But it’s not that simple. Like the first wave, the government has been responding slowly, placing limits on increasing numbers of cases and deaths. Failure to implement proper contact tracking and containment system. Andit slowed border control in mid-January, including closing “travel corridors” in more than 60 countries or territories due to a record daily death toll.

Experts say the government has not learned from past mistakes and still lacks a consistent strategy.

Professor Anne Johnson of the British Academy of Medicine said there was a clear correlation between pre-Christmas restrictions eased and the recent surge in infection.

She told CNN, “The new variant is important and has more propagation, but this is not the only cause of the third wave. Let’s clarify.

Boris Johnson said he could celebrate Christmas with his friends and family all over the country for weeks, allowing him to mix several pieces of furniture when he followed the rules during the November closure. He canceled everything at 11 o’clock, at least in the worst-hit county in England.

But it’s too late. The damage took place long before the holidays began, and the medical staff knew it would be in a tough January.

“Inevitably, if we come out of the blockade on December 2nd, as we did, there will be people who want to go to or out of the store, and if Christmas is three weeks ahead, it will be a definite moment. We’re seeing more transfers.” Anne Johnson Said the professor.

In the aftermath, the Prime Minister insisted that the government could not foresee new and more deliverable transformations. However, the idea that viruses sometimes mutate into more aggressive forms is widely known.

It was also marked as a potential threat in the July report of the Academy of Medicine, where Professor Anne Johnson served as the lead author. The government commissioned the report for the exact purpose to prepare for the tough winter to come.

In July of last year, the Prime Minister had to admit that he had not read the report when asked by Congress. Six months later, in January, he did not answer the question in an interview with the BBC’s Andrew Marr who finally read it. His office didn’t answer CNN’s questions about whether he’s read it now.

It’s an example of an aversion to the details spoken by the Prime Minister’s critics, and the Johnson administration has long been emphasizing how to live with Corona 19, accepting some degree of circulation in the community. However, if he had taken the warnings of the winter report seriously, he would have understood the additional threat of the new variant.

The report, along with other healthcare professionals, raised concerns about the country’s testing, tracking and containment systems. Testing has improved significantly, but tracking and containment are not. There is growing anecdotal evidence that most apps designed to support the process are inactive.

The Health Ministry told CNN that the app has been downloaded more than 21 million times and is still a key tool to help break the transmission chain.

However, compliance is an important issue. In a continuing survey of people’s behavior and feelings for COVID-19 in the UK by University College London, 38% of respondents said they were not quarantined after symptoms appeared for the entire recommended 10 days. About 13% said there was no containment at all. And 75% of adults over 60 who reported experiencing symptoms at least once said they had never bothered asking for a test.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Daisy Pan Chur, said the number of respondents who did not separate in the statement was “serious concern.”

The study also found a correlation between quarantine compliance and income levels. This suggests that many people are doing so because of financial pressure to break the rules of isolation.

“As self-isolation compliance for people with high household income increases, it suggests that many people who are not isolated are breaking guidelines due to financial issues, and they need more support so that people can self-isolate without fear. It’s a financial loss,” Fancour said.

‘Too late too little’

After the difficulties of the first wave, it is difficult to understand why the government has not adopted this model, especially in countries that have responded more successfully in terms of border control.

British Interior Minister Priti Patel admitted to a group of Conservative party supporters that the government should close the border in March. She claimed to have supported the idea at the time.

Britain may have finally solidified its borders, but it’s easy to see that more cases can get through the net. Currently, most countries require people crossing their borders to self-isolate for 10 days, but there is no strong mechanism for people to comply with it.

In Canada, arrivals are quarantined at home, but police check them. Violators of the rules face up to six months in prison. Hong Kong, South Korea, and Singapore use electronic wristbands to help people stay home during quarantine. They are controversial from a privacy point of view, but they work extensively.

And in Australia, you have to stay for two weeks in a strict “quarantine hotel” monitored by the government. Arrivals are required to pay for their own isolation, which is billed at a rate of approximately $3,000 ($2,3000) per adult in most states. This is the action the Johnson government is considering now.

Opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer rebuked Johnson in a mean speech earlier this month saying that his indecisiveness took his life.

“Whenever we make a big decision, Boris Johnson arrives too late,” he said.

“The government says it is trying to strike a balance between the health crisis and the economic crisis. But we ended 2020 with one of the worst deaths in Europe and the deepest recession in the major economy. It’s not bad luck. It’s inevitable. No. As a result of the PM’s repetitive delays and incompetence.”

It won’t be difficult to enforce the border controls seen in Australia. Except for Northern Ireland, England is essentially an island the size of the state of Kansas. The export of British varieties to 60 countries shows how porosity the British border is.

In Australia, with a population of 25 million, more than 900 deaths have been reported. According to a report from consulting firm McKinsey, a quarantine hotel was able to stop the virus, along with rapid regional closures, granular data, and transparency that earned public trust.

Britain is just struggling to stay open and is now trying to recover the economy.

When a reporter asked if he could have done more to prevent death, Johnson said he was fully responsible for the government’s response, but did not admit the mistake.

“We have done our best to minimize the suffering and the loss of lives in this country as a result of the epidemic, and we are deeply sorry for the loss of all lives.”

Threat of vaccine satisfaction

Johnson also tried to focus on UK success through a vaccine program on Tuesday. The UK was the first country to start vaccinating people with a fully screened and approved Covid-19 injection, and to date has given at least 6.8 million people the first of two doses.

The prospect of success here could give Johnson the political detention card he desperately needs.

However, for a vaccine launch to be successful, Johnson’s government needs to streamline its deployment. Some healthcare providers say it’s in its infancy, but to this day it’s a coincidence.

“There’s definitely a problem with supply,” said Danny Mortimer, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, representing providers of the National Health Service, which are funded by the government. But he doesn’t know if the problem is supply or distribution.

The Ministry of Health and Social Affairs did not disclose how many vaccines CNN had, citing “security reasons” to withhold supplies, saying it is now part of the country’s critical infrastructure.

However, by February 15, it said the country’s “vaccine supply and scheduled delivery will fully support the country’s program,” including vaccinations for the four major groups.

The UK has already vaccinated more people than any other country in Europe, and said we are mobilizing the government, the NHS and the military as part of a large national effort to get out of this crisis.

Concerns over supply are exacerbated by the pressure to quickly administer large numbers of Pfizer/Bioentech vaccines. Strict temperature requirements mean that the refrigerated capacity must be used within 5 days. Typically, for a box containing 1,000 doses, the surgical and vaccine center should get 200 injections per day to ensure that the boxed dose is not wasted.

Mortimer emphasized the urgent need to improve distribution, although the vaccine program is “really impressive” in size and has greatly increased morale for weary NHS workers.

Like many health experts, he warns that Britain is too reliant on vaccines like silver bullets.

Mortimer explained that improving other measures (especially testing, tracking and containment systems) is critical to reducing the number of infections until the country has a high level of immunity.

“Because the vaccine is released and the vaccine takes time to gain efficacy, you need to know that the tracking and segregation elements are robust and long-term robust. I’m totally convinced about it, but it’s really important that the government get that right,” he said. Said.

“The sad reality over the past 10 months is that the NHS organization has seen this virus do real harm to communities. We can see this in the number of serious deaths, but we can also see the long-term effects of the virus on people’s health. “

