Oil Rises as U.S. Oil Inventories Decline and New Chinese COVID-19 Cases Decline





SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices soared on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude inventories fell unexpectedly last week and China, the world’s second largest user of oil, reported its smallest daily increase in COVID-19 cases, raising hopes for a recovery in demand.

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oilfield in Midland, Texas, USA August 22, 2018. REUTERS / Nick Oxford

Brent futures rose 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $ 56.10 a barrel at 0452 GMT, adding to a small gain on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 20 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 52.81 a barrel, reversing Tuesday’s loss.

WTI is slightly firmer thanks to a larger than expected drop in US crude inventories reported by API, which is offset by increases in gasoline and distillates, said Vandana Hari, oil market analyst at Vanda Insights .

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that inventories of crude oil in the United States, the world’s largest consumer of oil, fell 5.3 million barrels during the week ending Jan. 22 with compared to analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a construction of 430,000 barrels.

However, data showed gasoline inventories increased by 3.1 million barrels, which was much more than expected.

API data showed that distillate inventories, which include diesel and fuel oil, increased by 1.4 million barrels, compared to expectations of a 361,000 barrels drawdown and refining operations have dropped 76,000 barrels per day.

After reaching multi-month highs at the start of the year, the rise in oil prices seems to be running out of steam and has been limited in recent weeks, analysts said.

Market players are now waiting to see, wanting to see how lockdowns evolve in the weeks and months to come, and how countries are successfully rolling out Covid-19 vaccines, ING Economics said in a note.

Still, prices have been supported by appeasing concerns about a sharp drop in travel during Lunar New Year to China, the world’s largest oil importer, as the number of COVID-19 cases appears to be declining.

Official data showed 75 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the smallest daily increase since January 11.

Typically, hundreds of millions of Chinese travel during the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on February 11. However, government officials have urged people not to travel to help contain the recent rise in coronavirus infections.

In a note, ANZ Research cited estimates from the Chinese Ministry of Transportation that the number of passenger trips will be down 40% from 2019.

Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

