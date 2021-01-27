Biden promises to vaccinate 300 million people in the United States by late summer or early fall | Biden administration





Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged to step up vaccination programs so that most of the U.S. population will be vaccinated by late summer or early fall.

That will be enough vaccine to fully immunize 300 million Americans by the end of summer, the US president said Tuesday afternoon, adding late summer, early fall, later a briefing at the White House.

The new administration will increase the state’s vaccine supply, exercise an option to purchase a total of 200 million additional vaccine doses from Pfizer and Moderna, and give states more time on how much vaccine it supplies.

The administrations’ immediate plan is to speed up vaccine distribution to deliver around 1.4 million vaccines per day and 10 million doses per week for the next three weeks, as part of the ambition previously announced by the White Houses. to vaccinate 100 million people in 100 days.

It will be one of the toughest operational challenges we’ve ever undertaken, Joe Biden said Tuesday, announcing the plans. But, he added, help is on the way.

He said the vaccination program he inherited from the Trump administration was not in order.

When we arrived, the vaccination schedule was in worse shape than we expected or anticipated, Biden said.

He added: So far we had to guess how much vaccine to expect for next week, and that’s what the [state] governors had to do. This is unacceptable.

The new order form is expected to allow the government to immunize 300 million people with a two-dose schedule of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, a senior administration official said earlier.

The official said there were two constraining factors for the rapid delivery of vaccines: supply and distribution. The official said the White House was working to increase capacity for both, purchasing more vaccines, raw materials and establishing federal vaccination sites.

It’s a war enterprise, it’s not hyperbole, Biden said.

The official called the deployment an intimidating effort and called on Congress to pass a $ 1.9 billion stimulus package that includes more money for state immunization campaigns.

The Biden administration has repeatedly said it aims to vaccinate 100 million people in 100 days, a target that appeared to be in hand as the United States surpassed 1 million doses per day in Presidents’ first week. . As of Tuesday, 19 million people had received one injection of the vaccine, and 3.4 million had received a second.

On Monday, Biden said he hoped the United States was on track to administering nearly 1.5 million vaccines per day and that the United States would be on track for herd immunity by now. spring. Over the weekend, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, Dr Anthony Fauci, described 1 million vaccinations a day as a floor, not a ceiling.

However, Biden also predicted a more heartbreaking death toll, and said on Monday that the United States could see a total of 660,000 deaths before the pandemic is brought under control. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts that up to 508,000 people in the United States could have been killed by Covid-19 on February 13. The death toll so far is 423,000, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center.

The Biden administration also plans to exercise an option to purchase an additional 200 million doses of vaccine, 100 million from Pfizer / BioNTech and 100 million from Moderna, with the two producers so far having an authorization for the use of emergency in the United States, through contracts initially established by the Trump administration.

This would increase the supply of government-purchased vaccines to 600 million doses, enough to inoculate 300 million people.

The senior official said the government plans to deliver 10 million doses of vaccine to states every week for the next three weeks, and will give states at least three weeks’ notice of upcoming shipments. Vaccine allowances are determined by the population of the state.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff received the second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday afternoon.

