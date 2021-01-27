US Men’s National Team ‘dream’ draws near goalie Matt Turner after unlikely summit climb





It’s not a sure thing yet – and he’s not the type to rely on before the opening whistle at Exploria Stadium on Sunday – but given the experience and squad lineup of 25 players from Gregg Berhalters, Matt Turner seems to be days old. far from his debut for the US men’s national team.

The simple statement itself is a testament to the surprising professional trajectory of the New England Revolution goalkeepers. It’s a tribute to Turners’ accomplishments, rather than a slight one, to highlight the inescapable fact that the early stages of his career contained little to suggest that he was here now.

I am very grateful for the opportunity that presents itself. Who knows? Turner mused during a media call Monday. Hopefully my name will be on that XI sheet when the time comes this Sunday against Trinidad & Tobago. But I worked really hard for a chance and an opportunity. And I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in my career.

Turner was America’s top goalie in MLS last season, based on the vote that placed him second behind Philadelphia Unions Jamaican international goalie Andre Blake in the race for goalie of the year at his second full year as the undisputed No. 1 of the Revs saw just one minute of MLS action in his first two seasons in New England, which required a series of loans with the team. USL League One, Richmond Kickers.

He wasn’t even picked in the 2016 SuperDraft and had to pass a trial run to earn an entry-level rookie deal with the Revs. This might not come as much of a surprise given his solid but unimportant college career at Fairfield University in Connecticut, where he recorded an extremely modest total of 48 minutes and 45 seconds in his first two seasons. in the NCAA. At no point in his amateur days was he ever a part of the US Youth National Teams.

The reason I got into football was because of the World Cup in 2010, 11 years later having the chance to wear the crest on a match day is nothing less than a dream come true.

Notably, his rise to the Revs owes a lot to former head coach Brad Friedel, whose tenure has been disappointing overall but left a valuable legacy in the position where he himself excelled for the USMNT.

[Friedels] The staff opened the door completely for a child who could have been seen by the former coaching staff as an unnamed kid from an unnamed college that we took our chances on, Turner recalled on Monday, thanking for this new perspective on who I was as a player that opened the door for him to grab the club’s starting role in the 2018 preseason.

It was a great opportunity for me to meet people who didn’t know anything about my background and to show them what I could do.

Here he is now at 26 with a new, freshly inked Revs contract that offered security and reward earlier this month, not to mention a Lithuanian passport – the by-product of a family discovery that his great-grandmother had fled this country during the world war. II – in hand if European opportunities arise. And maybe a bigger place in Berhalters’ plans as he searches for top speed in his third USMNT camp.

Matt has certainly improved. I think it’s night and day compared to him at camp last January, Berhalter said on Monday. He had the reflexes last January, but now his whole game has improved and you can see he’s gained confidence and the whole season behind him has really improved him, and he looks sharp.

The current USMNT system places great demands on its goalkeepers in terms of distribution with the feet and construction on the back of the final piece of the puzzle Turner has been building since 2010, when Tim Howard’s World Cup heroism inspired him to throw himself headlong into sport. Last fall, he revealed to American Soccer Now’s Brian Sciaretta that he didn’t even throw a goal for his teams until he was 18.

In games he made some big saves and that’s really a hallmark of what we know Matt is capable of, is the great saving ability, Berhalter added. And then he has to keep working with his feet, keep improving on the goalie buildup, but he’s doing a great job. We are really happy with him.

The player himself emphasizes the mental and psychological growth that has punctuated his acclimatization to this demanding environment.

I didn’t try to do too much [this January]; I didn’t try to do too little either, Turner said. I just felt more myself and I really feel a lot more comfortable with the style of play and those little details that are big at this level, that make a big difference. So I am delighted to continue to grow with this group.

If you look too far into the future, he explained, you’re going to find yourself running into trouble because you can create tons of storylines in your head that could affect you and that will never even happen. And if you focus too much on the past, you can let that affect you. So each day, just focusing on trying to be present, each representative trying to be present. And I think it’s been going well for me so far.

Anyone who gets a Berhalters nod in goal will win their first senior international cap, with San Jose earthquakes JT Marcinkowski and Philadelphia’s Matt Freese also in the mix.

You hear people talk about this talked but unsaid goaltending union. JT and Matt are both great goalies, local guys, they’ve been around the game and the national youth teams, and they certainly have a lot to offer. The competition has been great every day, holding each other up to high standards, making sure the quality is there, Turner said. Whoever takes the field on Sunday, I know the other two guys, including me for them, would be extremely happy for them.

As for the meaningful games to come this year, the New Jersey native still has several talented bodies ahead of him on the American depths map. But here and now, just being part of this conversation is a success for this late bloomer.

[Im] making sure to show the coaches, if this opportunity arises, that I’m someone they can count on on the international stage, he said. Honestly, after that, I will be able to reflect on my journey and how much it has really meant for me to become a player for this American men’s national team, if the time comes.

The reason I got into football in the first place was because of the [USMNTs] World Cup in 2010. It’s something that has always been so special to me, and that’s what made me become passionate about the game. And 11 years later, even being able to have the chance to wear the crest on a match day is nothing less than a dream come true.







