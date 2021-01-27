Russia, US extend arms pact, Kremlin says, as Biden, Putin speak





MOSCOW / WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia and the United States have reached a deal to extend the new START nuclear weapons control treaty, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, a move that preserves the last major pact of its kind between the two most major nuclear powers of the world. .

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov arrives at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual press conference in Moscow, Russia on December 20, 2018. REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov

The White House did not immediately confirm the Kremlins announcement, but said President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the issue by phone and agreed their teams were working urgently to complete the extension. by February 5, when the treaty expired.

Signed in 2010, the new START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is a cornerstone of global arms control.

It limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads deployed by the United States and Russia to 1,550 each, as well as the number of land and submarine missiles and bombers that deliver them.

The Kremlin declared the widely anticipated breakthrough in a statement announcing that Putin and Biden spoke for the first time since Biden took office on January 20.

Moscow and Washington failed to agree on an extension under former US President Donald Trump, whose administration wanted to attach conditions to a renewal that Moscow rejected.

The Kremlin said Putin and Biden welcomed that diplomatic notes between the two countries were exchanged earlier Tuesday confirming that the pact would be extended and that the procedures necessary for the pact to enter into force before its expiration would be completed within next days.

The White House, in its description of the call, did not say that a deal had been reached or that diplomatic notes had been exchanged, although its tone was optimistic.

They discussed the two countries’ willingness to extend New START for five years, agreeing that their teams work urgently to complete the extension by February 5, the White House said. They also agreed to explore strategic stability discussions on a range of arms control and emerging security issues.

A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the plan included the exchange of notes on Tuesday.

Asked why Washington had not explicitly stated that a deal had been reached, a second US official, also on condition of anonymity, said certain measures were needed, including Duma approval, the lower house of the Russian parliament. The treaty itself does not require legislative approval for an extension.

The White House said last week that Biden would seek a five-year extension.

In its statement, the Kremlin said Putin told Biden that normalizing relations between Moscow and Washington would be in the interests of both countries.

He said the two leaders also discussed the US decision during the Trump administration to quit the Open Skies Treaty. Putin and Biden also spoke about Iran’s nuclear program and the conflict in Ukraine.

The White House has stressed that it will raise issues on which it does not agree with Russia, and said Biden has reaffirmed strong U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Biden had raised other areas of concern, including the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the cyber-hack blamed on Russia that used US tech company SolarWinds Corp as a springboard to penetrate federal government networks, and reports that Russia offered bonuses to militants linked to the Taliban. kill coalition forces in Afghanistan.

President Biden has made it clear that the United States will act firmly to defend its national interests in response to Russian actions that harm us or our allies, the White House statement said.

Additional reports by Dmitry Antonov, Maria Kannedova, Polina Devitt and Darya Korsunskaya; Additional reporting by Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and by Steve Holland and Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Writing by Gabrielle Ttrault-Farber and Arshad Mohammed; Edited by Andrew Osborn, Mark Heinrich and Grant McCool

