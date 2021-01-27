US says Eritrean forces should leave Tigray immediately – WAVY.com





by: CARA ANNA, Associated Press

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 / 2:05 AM EST / Updated: Jan 27, 2021 / 7:35 AM EST

FILE – In this file photo from December 12, 2020, Tigrayan refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia prepare to cook their dinners in front of their temporary shelters at Umm Rakouba, a refugee camp in Qadarif, eastern Sudan . Huge unknowns persist in the deadly conflict, but details of the involvement of neighboring Eritrea, one of the world’s top-secret countries, emerge with testimonies from survivors and others. (AP Photo / Nariman El-Mofty, file)

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) The United States says all Eritrean soldiers should immediately leave the besieged Tigray region of Ethiopia.

A State Department spokesperson, in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, cited credible reports of looting, sexual violence, assaults in refugee camps and other human rights violations. human rights.

“There is also evidence that Eritrean soldiers forcibly returned Eritrean refugees from Tigray to Eritrea,” the spokesperson said.

The statement reflects new pressure from the Biden administration on the government of Ethiopia, Africa’s second most populous country with 114 million people and anchored in the Horn of Africa, and other fighters as the deadly fighting in Tigray is approaching the three-month mark.

This week, the PA cited witnesses who fled the Tigray region as saying Eritrean soldiers were looting, going house to house killing young men and even acting as local authorities. Eritreans fought alongside Ethiopian forces as they pursued fugitive leaders in the Tigray region, although the Ethiopian government denied their presence.

The position of the United States has changed dramatically from the early days of the conflict when the Trump administration praised Eritrea for its restraint.

The new US statement calls for an independent and transparent investigation into the alleged abuses. It is still not known how many Eritrean soldiers are in Tigray, or where exactly, he said.

It was not immediately clear whether the United States had made its request directly to Eritrean officials. And Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s office did not immediately respond to questions.

Witnesses estimated that the Eritrean soldiers numbered in the thousands. Eritrean officials did not respond to questions. The Information Minister of Eritrea, one of the world’s top secret countries, tweeted this week that the rabid smear campaign against Eritrea was on the rise again.

The United States is also seeking an immediate end to the fighting in Tigray and full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to the region, which remains largely cut off from the outside world, with Ethiopian forces often accompanying aid.

We are gravely concerned at credible reports that hundreds of thousands of people could starve if urgent humanitarian assistance is not mobilized immediately, the statement said.

The United Nations, in its latest humanitarian update, said it was receiving reports of increased hunger in Tigray and cited a severe lack of access to food as many farmers in the predominantly agricultural region missed the harvest due to the fighting and as personnel essential to develop the humanitarian response cannot access the region. Transport, electricity, banks and other links have yet to be restored in much of the region, according to the UN, and 78% of hospitals remain non-functional.

Our concern is that what we don’t know could be even more worrying, ”UN children’s agency chief Henrietta Fore said on Wednesday. “For 12 weeks, the international humanitarian community had very limited access to conflict-affected populations in much of Tigray.

Vaccinations have stopped across the region, Fore added.

The US statement added that dialogue is essential between the government and the Tigrayans. The Ethiopian government has rejected dialogue with the former Tigrayan leaders, considering them illegitimate, and appointed an interim administration.

Former Tigray leaders, in turn, opposed Ethiopia’s postponing a national election last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and considered Abiy’s term to be over.

