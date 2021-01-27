How the UK responded to the coronavirus – POLITICO





Over 100,000 people in the UK have died from COVID-19. Although the number of cases started to decline, a total of 20,000 cases were added on Tuesday, and hospital admissions were high, with more than 3,500 daily hospitalizations.

POLITICO looked at the key moments of the UK government and scientific adviser dealing with the coronavirus epidemic.

March 8, 2020: Amid demanding stringent measures to control the COVID-19 outbreak, a senior UK official briefed the press that the Italian government’s blockade approach is based on populist and unscientific measures that are never used. : They are people who do not follow.

March 11: Deputy Director Jenny Harries insisted that the British government is following science by not banning large gatherings. She also said that wearing a mask is generally a very bad idea and doesn’t help.”

March 13th: SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies) issued a unanimous verdict against excessive suppression of the virus, warning that this would be counterproductive and result in a second peak. They also expressed skepticism about the advantages of closing schools. Chief Scientific Advisor Patrick Ballance told the BBC that the goal is for the government to build some kind of herd immunity.”

March 23: Ten days later, with the virus soaring, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the first state closure.

March 26: Harries says testing and contact tracking are no longer appropriate mechanisms, claiming that the World Health Organization’s (WHO) demands for testing, testing, and testing are aimed at underdeveloped countries.

April 2: According to the rules for discharging hospital patients to a nursing home, a negative test is not required prior to transfer/admission to a nursing home.

April 10: Health Secretary Matt Hancock stepped up testing with a target of 100,000 per day by the end of this month.

April 15: The government announced that all patients discharged from hospitals to nursing homes would be tested.

April 28: SAGE advised the Interior Department that there is little scientific justification for implementing any action at the border.”

July 8: As infections intensify in the summer, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a dining out plan to encourage British people to flock to restaurants to help recover the economy.

August 14: Sunak urged people to return to their offices, cafes and bars.

August 27: A government source briefed Telegraph that people risk losing their job if they don’t return to work.”

September 21: As infections rise again, SAGE urges Johnson to impose a short circuit breaker lockout. The PM was first separated from his scientific advisor and refused to advise.

October 12: As cases continue to grow, Johnson implemented a new three-level limiting system, which still falls short of what his experts demand.

October 13: Labor leader Keir Starmer called for the closure of circuit breakers.

October 31: As the virus threatened to go out of control, the PM imposed a lockdown for four weeks in November, six weeks after SAGE requested a circuit breaker.

December 2: The blockade is lifted and England introduces a new four-tier restriction system.

December 16: Johnson insisted that Christmas will not be canceled and restrictions will be relaxed for five days during the celebration. Hancock has announced that a new coronavirus strain has been identified in the UK.

December 19th: Johnson canceled Christmas and abandoned break plans.

December 22: SAGE advised ministers to ask for another lockdown.

January 4, 2021: After 13 days, Johnson announced a third state closure.

January 27: The government will announce a new hotel quarantine system to strengthen the border nine months after SAGE denied border control.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos