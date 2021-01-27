Representative Lauren Boebert appointed to US House Natural Resources, Budget Committees





Colorados Third District MP Lauren Boebert announced her assignments to the U.S. House committee for the 117th session of Congress on Tuesday.

Rifle’s first-year Republican representative will serve on the natural resources and budget committees, according to a press release from her congressional office.

The appointment of Boeberts Natural Resources follows that of its predecessor, Republican Scott Tipton, who spent most of his five terms on this committee.

“With more than half of the third congressional district of Colorados containing federal land, I will have a unique opportunity to be a strong voice for my constituents on important issues impacting their livelihoods,” Boebert said in the press release. I will pursue policies that improve access and ensure multiple use for athletes and other public land enthusiasts, enable responsible energy production while protecting the environment, reduce our dependence on rare earths and critical minerals from China , empower tribes, increase storage and protect precious water supplies and promote job creation while removing unnecessary regulations and red tape.

The Budget Committee’s mission signals a new voice for Colorados Western Slope on federal tax matters. Boebert criticized federal spending priorities and growing national debt during the election campaign last year.

America has nearly $ 28 trillion in debt, she said in Tuesday’s statement. It is high time that Congress put its finances in order, put the values ​​of the American people first, and put an end to the wasteful federal spending in Washington.

As a mother of four and a small business owner, I know it takes discipline and tough choices to balance a budget, said restaurant owner Rifle-turned-Congresswoman. We can no longer afford to spend and borrow our children’s future.

Boebert noted among her credentials to serve on the Natural Resources Committee that she has held three different jobs in the oil and gas industry of western Colorados and that fossil fuels and renewables are the major employers in the region. Colorado.

On the budget front, she has described herself as a fiscal hawk who will fight for budget priorities that reflect the values ​​of Congressional Third District and hard-working American families.

Readers in Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the work of Post Independents possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to provide quality, locally relevant journalism.

More than ever, your support is essential to help us keep our community informed about the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact locally. Every contribution, big or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased media coverage.

Make a donation

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos