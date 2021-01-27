UK’s most stolen cars revealed





Last year, the UK’s most stolen car was revealed, and Ford Fiesta took first place.

There have been 3,392 reports of the Fiesta being stolen in 2020, but that wouldn’t be surprising as Super Mini is the UK’s perennial bestseller with 49,174 new Fiesta registered last year alone.

The second car stolen last year was a much rarer and more expensive Range Rover, so it can raise more eyebrows. The Range Rover is sensitive to both the greedy gaze and expensive parts, but the manufacturer Land Rover said that not only does the doLand Rover vehicle comply with the laws at the time of its manufacture, but the company “takes this issue very seriously”. We are constantly striving to respond to the ever-changing nature of vehicle theft.

Land Rover also stressed that it was “one of the first manufacturers to successfully protect a new car from an independently verified relay attack by ADAC in 2019.”

Meanwhile, the third car to be stolen in 2020 was the third best-selling car in the UK and 1,975 Volkswagen Golfs fell into the hands of criminals.

Classes

car

Numbers stolen in 2020

One

Ford fiesta

3,392

2

Range rover

2,881

three

Volkswagen golf

1,975

4

Ford focus

1,587

5

BMW 3 Series

1,435

6

Vauxhall Astra

1,126

7

Land rover discovery

900

8

Mercedes e-class

766

9

BMW 5 Series

678

10

Nissan cache kai

655

11

Ford kuga

620

12

BMW X5

551

13

Fiat 500

358

14

Mercedes glc

342

15

Audi A6

268

This data was obtained from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) and from Rivervale Leasing through a request for freedom of information. The figure also revealed that in 2020, according to DVLA records, police reported 74,769 vehicles stolen to DVLA. This is an increase of nearly 20,000 cases from 2019 and equates to 205 thefts per day.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS), 72% of stolen vehicles are not returned to their owners. Additionally, ONS has 36% of stolen vehicles being stolen through keyless theft, and thieves use relays to unlock cars and start engines in seconds without physically breaking in.

Meanwhile, 24% of car thefts involve perpetrators stealing driver keys, and experts advise drivers to keep the car keys invisible and away from the window. As 80% of vehicle theft occurs in the evening or at night, drivers are advised to park in well-lit areas.

Are you a victim of auto theft? Let me know in the comments below…

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos