Renewed US-Russian nuclear pact will not resolve emerging weapons threats





WASHINGTON The Biden administration was quick to breathe new life into the last remaining treaty limiting US and Russian nuclear weapons. The process will be slower when it turns to other arms control issues that are either disappearing or becoming potential triggers of an international arms race.

China is modernizing its arsenal of nuclear weapons and has shown no interest in negotiating limits. North Korea is on the verge of being able to threaten the American homeland with a nuclear missile strike. Russia has started to deploy new exotic weapons, including nuclear-capable devices designed to evade the best of U.S. missile defenses. Iran is considered the greatest missile threat in the Middle East.

Each of these issues is a priority for President Joe Biden, but he acted on Russia first, reflecting the urgency to extend the treaty even as Biden seeks to take a stronger stance with Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to problems such as the arrest of an opposition figure. Alexei Navalny and Russia have alleged their involvement in a massive cyberespionage campaign against the US government.

In announcing that Biden and Putin agreed in a phone call Tuesday that they would extend the new START treaty that would otherwise expire next week for five years, the White House vaguely hinted at broader challenges with Moscow. He said the leaders also agreed to explore strategic stability talks on a range of arms control and emerging security issues.

The new START, negotiated while Biden was vice president, limits the United States and Russia to 1,550 nuclear warheads deployed on strategic weapons like submarines, bombers and land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles. The limits went into effect in February 2018 and would expire in February 2021, unless the parties agree to extend the agreement for up to five years.

Both houses of the Russian parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to extend the treaty. Addressing the virtual meeting of the World Economic Forums, Putin hailed the extension as a step in the right direction, but also warned of rising global rivalries and threats of new conflicts.

The extension of the pacts does not require the approval of the United States Congress. It should be validated by an exchange of diplomatic notes. Then the question will be: How is international arms control going, given the tense state of US-Russian relations, the rise of China and other sources of uncertainty?

Although Russia is America’s most willing partner, arms control can no longer be tackled solely by Moscow and Washington, whose nuclear arsenals were largely the only ones that mattered during the Cold War. During this period, American war planners viewed China’s relatively small nuclear force as a subset of Russia rather than a major threat in its own right. Space and cyber weapons were distant problems but are now in the foreground.

The big question is whether what we’re seeing with the New START expansion is a last breath put into the dying arms control body, or if it really is the start of a reinvigorating arms control effort. , said Mark. Bell, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota specializing in nuclear weapons issues. The arms control landscape is not particularly optimistic for the future.

The hope among arms control proponents is that Biden’s decision to accept Russia’s offer of a five-year extension of the new START will pave the way for broader discussions on what to do to reduce the risk of war between the two largest nuclear powers in the world.

Biden knew that the extension of New START would be welcomed by U.S. NATO partners, who had opposed the Trump administration’s withdrawal from other arms control agreements.

“I do not see the extension of treaties as the end, but the beginning of an effort to further strengthen international control of nuclear weapons,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week. deals that cover more weapons and also include more countries like China should be on the agenda going forward.

But China was unwilling and there is little evidence that Moscow is ready to address what some see as the most worrying numerical imbalance of the US-Russian nuclear forces. Moscow’s non-strategic nuclear weapons, such as the nuclear cruise missiles launched by sea and air. These are not limited by New START.

The Russians see a different problem from unconstrained US missile defenses and other US systems that they see as dangerous and destabilizing.

Robert Soofer, who was the most senior nuclear policy official at the Pentagon under the Trump administration, says Biden wasted his bargaining power when he agreed to a five-year extension of the new START without pressuring Moscow for commitments on related issues.

There’s no reason for them to negotiate because they’re good for five years, Soofer said. They have what they want.

From a Russian perspective, adding five years to the lifespan of the new START offers time to deal with what its Ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has described as a serious arms control crisis.

In a Jan. 12 statement, Antonov outlined Moscow’s arms control priorities, starting with US missile defenses, which the Russians see as an attempt to undermine the strategic value of their nuclear arsenal. They say this is one reason they developed a hypersonic glide vehicle, known as the Avangard, which can be carried aboard the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile and maneuver to evade defenses.

Some critics of the United States’ dependence on nuclear weapons say missile defense must be open to negotiation.

The unconstrained pursuit of missile defense has encouraged Russia to develop several new types of nuclear options for attacking the United States and has pushed China to expand and improve its nuclear arsenal, said Laura Grego, co-director of the nuclear program. global security at the Union of Concerned. Scientists. “This dynamic must change because it is an obstacle to achieving significant reductions in nuclear weapons.

The United States has refused to accept the limits of its missile defenses, which it says are intended to protect the United States against long-range missile attacks from North Korea and not as a defense against Russia.

Soofer says he sees little prospect of any further movement on this and other arms conflicts between the United States and Russia.

This is going to be the start of a very long and long negotiation, he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

