Big tech companies lead U.S. stock indices down





Shares were broadly weaker on Wednesday afternoon, as investors focused on the outlook for the economy and corporate earnings amid the still raging coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 was down 1.9% at 2:19 p.m. ET, dragged lower by Big Tech stocks like Facebook and parent company Google. as well as banks and health stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.6%, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1.5%.

The sale comes amid uncertainty as to whether the Biden administration will stick to its proposed $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package. The slim majority of Democrats in the Senate have raised doubts about how quickly more help could arrive and whether such a package will end up being cut back by cautious lawmakers. Expectations of another economic boost from Uncle Sam have helped keep stocks higher since the US election in November.

The reality is that the package will not be as big and maybe a bit delayed, ”said Sal Bruno, chief investment officer at IndexIQ.

The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it would keep its low interest rate policies in place even long after the economy recovered from the viral pandemic. In a statement issued after its last policy meeting, Fed officials said they were keeping their short-term benchmark rate close to zero and would continue to buy Treasury bonds and loans. mortgages to limit long-term lending rates and support the economy. Stocks were little changed after the Fed’s 2 p.m. Eastern statement was released.

Meanwhile, investors continued to focus on Corporate America’s profit outlook. This is the busiest week so far in the quarterly earnings season for US companies. Apple and Facebook will release their quarterly results after Wednesday’s closing bell.

More than 100 S&P 500 companies are expected to tell investors this week how they performed over the last three months of 2020. Overall, analysts expect S&P 500 companies to say their earnings on the fourth quarter fell 5% over the previous year. That’s a smaller drop than the 9.4% they expected earlier this month, according to FactSet.

GameStop shares have more than doubled as the video game retailer remains caught in a standoff between Wall Street institutions and an activist community of online investors. These investors bet that hedge funds put too much money into betting against the stock, a concept known as short selling. A pair of professional investment firms that made big bets that GameStops stock would collapse have largely abandoned their positions.

Boeing fell 4.2% after the aircraft manufacturer recorded its biggest annual loss in company history, mainly due to the grounding of Boeing’s 737-MAX fleet.

Markets have meandered since last week, as investors weighed in on strong corporate results against renewed fears that problems with the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine and the spread of new coronavirus variants could delay the recovery of the virus. the pandemic.

The real economy doesn’t reflect what’s going on in the financial markets and there really is a disconnect there, said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Allianz Investment Management. Investors should be aware of this gap. “

The fate of President Joe Biden’s stimulus package, which includes $ 1,400 checks for most Americans and other support for the economy, remains a question for investors. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats were ready to push the back-up plan forward, even if it involved using procedural tools to pass the legislation without Republicans.

It’s certainly one of the factors that puts a little pressure on the markets, Ripley said. Perhaps it is simply the realization that the growth expectations built into the market around fiscal stimulus may not turn out as expected.

European markets closed lower. Frances CAC 40 fell by 1.2% and Germanys DAX by 1.8%. London’s FTSE 100 lost 1.3%.

