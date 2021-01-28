Battle of Britain over Polish brain-dead – POLITICO





WARSAW A Polish man who died Tuesday in a British hospital after suffering severe brain injury is the cause of a violent ideological war in his home country.

A middle-aged patient called RS suffered a massive heart attack at his home in November and was deprived of oxygen from his brain for 45 minutes. He was in vegetative condition at Plymouth Hospital and doctors saw no potential for recovery. In December, with the support of my wife, I decided to stop the treatment. However, the man’s mother and sisters in Poland claimed that he was a practicing Catholic and would have wished otherwise.

It turned what was a family tragedy into a political battleground for the Polish nationalist government, right-wing media supporters, and the powerful Roman Catholic Church.

The case was presented to the European Court of Human Rights in late December. The court dismissed an appeal that allowed the Polish side of the patient’s family to overturn the British court’s decision and allow the RS to stop life.

Legal debates included Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Justice, as well as President Andrzej Duda, who ordered his aide Krzysztof Szczerski to meet the British ambassador to Poland last week, Anna Clunes. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs even issued diplomatic passports to RS.

Deputy Justice Marcin Warcho contacted the UK’s Ministry of Justice and Health and insisted that the RS should be transferred to a Polish hospital. The case was “the Polish government will not abandon those in trouble abroad,” he said. “I believe that in our tradition there is life-saving from conception to natural death.”

The man lifted the life support system on Tuesday, and in Poland there was an increasing enthusiasm.

British Supreme Constitutional Court Judge Krystyna Pawowicz accused British hospitals of wanting to harvest Polish organs and compared it to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. After RS’s death, she tweeted: “In such an important matter, there must be consequences for Britain’s drastic and drastic neutralization of Poland.”

Archbishop Stanisaw Gdecki condemned what he called a “barbaric death civilization”.

The government’s media alliance compared RS’s death to Auschwitz’s inmates.

The Polish Government Finance Foundation, called the Anti-Defamation League, demanded that the British judge, who made the final decision to lift the RS from life support, ban it from entering the Schengen area.

[The Anti-Defamation League] Is asking the Foreign Office to ban entry to the Schengen area for British judges who sentenced Polish citizens to cruel death sentences. Judge Eleanor Warwick King, Sir Peter Jackson, and Judge Jonathan Lionel Cohen ordered and supported the separation of the play from life support equipment, wrote League President Maciej Wirski.

The actions of the judges mentioned above show that they are completely alienated from the legal heritage of Europe that protects all lives, especially those with helpless and medical aid. So Poland should ban them from entering Europe,” added wirski.

The ruling right-wing coalition government in Poland, led by a law and justice (PiS) party, is closely associated with elements of the Roman Catholic Church and has built electoral appeal by calling for traditional Polish religious values.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court, a court in which Pawowicz is the judge, issued an October ruling that strengthens Poland’s already strict abortion laws. The decision, praised by the government and the church, launched a massive anti-government protest.

