Biden re-examines US arms sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE





The Biden administration has imposed a temporary freeze on U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia and examines purchases from the United Arab Emirates as it reviews billions of dollars in arms deals approved by former President Donald Trump , according to US officials.

The review, officials said, includes the sale of precision-guided munitions in Riyadh, as well as leading F-35 fighters in Abu Dhabi, a deal Washington approved as part of the Abraham Accords, in which the Emirates have established diplomatic diplomas. relations with Israel.

U.S. officials said it was not unusual for a new administration to review arms sales approved by a predecessor, and that despite the hiatus, many deals are likely to continue.

But in keeping with campaign promises made by President Biden, Washington is seeking to ensure that U.S. weapons are not used to advance Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen, where its conflict with the Houthis aligned with the Iran has claimed thousands of lives and many civilians. hunger.

Mr Biden has made it clear that we will end our support for Saudi Arabia’s military campaign in Yemen, and I believe we will work on it very quickly, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his hearing on confirmation last week. Washington will continue to help defend the Saudis against Houthi attacks, Blinken said.

A senior administration official said arms sales to Saudi Arabia were frozen pending review, but sales to the Emirates were not frozen while they were reviewed. The UAE’s $ 23 billion weapons package includes long-range items such as jet fighters and drones that would not be delivered in some cases for many years.

In a Twitter post, the UAE Embassy in Washington said: As in previous administrations, the UAE is planning a review of current policies by the new administration.

The embassy said the F-35s were a deterrent against aggression in the region. Along with the new dialogue and security cooperation, this helps reassure regional partners, the embassy said.

Officials at the Saudi embassy in Washington did not comment on the developments.

Congress and the U.S. defense industry have been made aware of the review in recent days, a U.S. official said. It is not known how long the exam will last.

Portraits were on display earlier this month in Sana’a at the graves of Yemenis believed to have been killed in the ongoing war in the country. Photo: yahya arhab / EPA / Shutterstock

Officials were unable to offer an exact dollar figure for the arms sales under review. But the review, they said, includes a $ 23 billion deal between Washington and the Emirates for F-35 jet fighters, Reaper drones and various ammunition that was finalized on M’s last full day in power. Trumps, according to a statement posted on the website. of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Washington.

It also includes billions of contracts with Riyadh, including a deal for $ 290 million in precision-guided munitions that the U.S. government approved in late December.

the [State] The department is temporarily suspending the implementation of certain pending U.S. defense transfers and sales as part of foreign military sales and direct commercial sales to allow new leadership to review them, a department spokesperson said.

Calling it routine administrative action, the spokesperson said the review demonstrates the administrations’ commitment to transparency and good governance, while ensuring that U.S. arms sales meet our expectations. strategic objectives of building stronger, interoperable and more competent security partners.

Mr Biden has come under pressure from his fellow Democrats in Congress to follow through on his election promises of a more direct approach from Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In a letter to Mr Blinken on Tuesday evening, House Democrats urged the administration to freeze the delivery of offensive weapons to the Saudis and take further action.

We encourage the administration to take prompt corrective action to withdraw US support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen and to step up US diplomacy in favor of a political settlement, the letter, signed by four presidents, said. House Committee and Representative Tom Malinowski (D., NJ), former Deputy Secretary of State for Democracy and Human Rights.

Mr Biden, however, may need Riyadh’s help to confront Iran and its proxies in the Middle East. And Saudi Arabia has been attacked twice in recent days in airstrikes reportedly launched by Iranian-backed forces in the region.

During Mr. Trump’s tenure, Congress attempted to prevent his administration from selling arms to Saudi Arabia, efforts the president vetoed.

Write to Warren P. Strobel at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos