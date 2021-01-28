A grim explanation of the UK’s mishandling of the virus





Throughout the cruel months of the pandemic, raw statistics have depleted their power to shock. However, the death toll of 100,000 people (more than twice the number of civilian deaths in the war) was a major shock across Britain. As the Archbishops of Canterbury and York mentioned in their convincing letters, each number is a person “who we loved and who loved us.” Even this figure underestimates the actual toll. You can’t forget the tens of thousands of indirect deaths from cancer patients, heart attack patients, avoidable or premature deaths due to delayed diagnosis or lack of intensive care units.

The UK is the fifth country to pass 100,000 criteria after the US, Brazil, India and Mexico. But, surprisingly, it has a much smaller population than any other and is much richer than everything except the United States. The total death toll is the highest in Europe, and the death toll per capita is the third highest in Europe and the world, after Belgium and Slovenia.

The reasons for this gloomy accounting are well prepared so far. The Boris Johnson government was slowly recognizing the severity of Corona 19, slowing mobilization of resources for it, slowing border restrictions, slowing testing capabilities, and slowing down orders to shut down the state. With higher infection rates than European countries at the same stage, the lockdown came too early. It failed to build an effective testing and tracking system and it was slow to enter a second lockdown in November. You can’t be blamed for the contagious new strains emerging in Kent, but the handling of this has also become cluttered.

Johnson says it’s too early to learn the class. However, a better understanding of what caused delays and mistakes (how to improve the procedure, quick action from scientific advice) may still be worth dealing with a crisis that still takes months. The Financial Times advocated a quick interim review of the government’s actions, as it happened in many other countries last summer. The case load is much lower. However, past the current peak, there remains a case for inventory checks.

After the epidemic is over, a full public investigation should follow. This should be included in all elements of the UK response, as well as the long-standing vulnerability that has inflated the death toll, including rising income and health inequality and insufficient investment in public services.

Currently, the government has two priorities. One is to ensure that successful vaccination programs to date are on track and reach their full potential. Ministers must order a scientific review of the decision to extend the interval before the second vaccination from 3 to 12 weeks. Oxford/Astra Zeneca are happy with the practice, but BioNTech/Pfizer claims the test data doesn’t support it, and it doesn’t. Some experts warn that mRNA vaccines such as BioNTech are new technologies and it is unclear how long protection will last after the first dose. Few countries follow the map of the UK. It would be tragic if that decision hindered the effectiveness of your vaccination efforts.

At the same time, whatever the pressure for the rapid easing of some Toryback ventures, the exit from today’s blockade must be handled carefully. The phased resumption of activities, including schools, should be based on an objective goal of reducing transmission rates, not on a random date setting. Experience has shown that early mitigation saves problems for the future. Too many lives have already been lost. All possible efforts should go in the direction of limiting the next number.

