TREASURES – US Yields Fall As Fed Holds Policy Unchanged, Notes Slowing Economy





* Fed leaves rates unchanged, bond buying plan intact * US yield curve flattens * US yields fall to three-week lows * Bonds turn to small sector of the stock market * (New comment added, Fed policy announcement) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss YORK, Jan.27 (Reuters) – Yields on U.S. Treasuries remained lower overall on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and kept its bond buying program intact, as widely expected, noting that the economic recovery had slowed in recent months. Yields rose immediately after the Fed’s statement, but fell back. The Fed again pledged to maintain its support for the US economy, until there is a full rebound from the recession triggered by the pandemic. Yields on the curve moved in tandem, dropping to three-week lows. This flattened the yield curve, an indicator of risk appetite, with a spread between two-year and 10-year notes reaching 88.40 basis points, the narrowest spread in three weeks. “(The Fed) sounded a bit more pessimistic, a bit more concerned about the pace of the recovery and the pace of immunization progress as well, which they first included in the statement, claiming it continues to do so. to weigh on the recovery, “said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.” I think that means they realize there is still some weakness and that we have a long way to go before the recovery really takes off, “he added. In the early afternoon, the US 10-year benchmark yield fell to 1.009%, after 1.04% on Tuesday It fell to 1.001% earlier, its lowest since Jan. 6. US 30-year yields fell to 1.776% from 1.802% on Tuesday, after sliding earlier to a three-week low of 1.761%. At the start of the curve, US two-year yields fell to 0.119%, hitting a three-week low at 0.1 15% earlier in the session. “We don’t expect the Fed to start cutting back on asset purchases until early next year and we believe the first rate hike may be postponed until 2024,” said Paul Ashworth , Chief US Economist at Capital Economics. Bond investors are also looking at the stock market, where smaller companies with the biggest bearish bets against them have risen 60% on average so far this year, outperforming the rest of the market. Shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings each more than doubled on Wednesday, forcing hedge funds to take big losses by offloading short positions. “People see bonds as a safe haven. It all brings us back to the short sellers market and the resumption of short selling,” said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. “It just becomes potentially rampant and it’s like a virus. If it continues to spread you get more margin calls, more businesses potentially have to shut down and they are being exploited to start selling more and you can. end up in a bad spot. ”The 10-year TIPS breakeven inflation rate, meanwhile, which measures the expected annual inflation over the next decade, fell below 2% for the first time. since the end of December. It was last at 1.989%, down from 2.004% on Tuesday. Analysts have been touting for weeks that breakeven rates are stretched in terms of valuation and are likely to fall. January 27 Wednesday 14:41 New York / 1941 GMT Price Current net yield Change in% (bp) Three-month bills 0.07 0.071 -0.008 Six-month bills 0.08 0.0811 -0.003 Two-year note 100-3 / 256 0.1191 -0.006 Three- 7-year note 99-216 / 256 0.1779 -0.005 5-year note 99-218 / 256 0.405 -0.022 7-year note 99-120 / 256 0.7037 -0.023 Note 10-year 98-192 / 256 1.0093 -0.031 20-year bond 96-148 / 256 1.5769 -0.030 30-year bond 96-152 / 256 1.7726 -0.029 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net change (bp) 2-year US dollar swap 7.50 0.25 spread 3-year US dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread 5-year US dollar swap 9.25 -0.50 spread 10-year US dollar swap 3 , 50 0.25 spread 30-year US dollar swap -25.00 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Steve Orlofsky and Andrea Ricci)

