



In dusty cabinets, the beetles that eat a pair of trees rarely cause congratulations. However, when Natural History Museum curator Max Barclay stumbled upon a dead insect in one of the museum’s specimen drawers, he found an opportunity to solve a decade-old mystery. The answer reveals the climate conditions in Britain almost 4,000 years ago.

This beetle was donated to a collection found in the 1970s from an old piece of wood dug up from one of his fields by an East Anglian farmer and splitting it for firewood. Amazed by the size and concerned that the long thread-shaped antennas were bent and that the farm might be infested with tree-piercing insects, he contacted the museum for advice.

Museum scientists recognized it as a long-dead oak Capricorn beetle, a non-native species commonly found in southern France and Hungary, convinced that it was unlikely to present a current threat to farmers, and treated both trees and insects for further investigation.

More than 40 years later, with an approach to rediscovering beetles and new technologies that can accurately date biological material, Barclay has been sending beetle tissue and wood samples for analysis.

The results surprised him. It is surprising that these things are back over 3,800 years old, he said.

Little biological material has existed since this time, except for a few mummified human remains recovered from peat marshes in Ireland and elsewhere. These are extremely rare, because they are such swampy beetles. There are several beetles preserved inside the Egyptian pyramid, but the pyramid is very dry and protected from pests. It will survive so long in the swamps of eastern England, Barclays said.

This beetle is older than Tudor, older than Rome occupied England, and older than the Roman Empire. When the pharaohs were building the pyramid they were alive and chewed the inside of that piece of wood. It’s incredibly exciting.

This discovery in the next episode of the Natural History Museum: World of Wonder, airing Thursday at 8 PM on Channel 5, provides a fresh insight into British climate during the Bronze Age.

Barclay is not an exotic species, but suspects that this beetle may have been endemic in the British Isles at one time.

Usually we imply that the climate is slightly warmer because this beetle is somewhere in the middle of France and is found in other countries north of the Mediterranean Sea, Barclay said. Also, if you think about eastern England right now, I don’t think there is a big tree forest. So this area was probably cut down by people.

There may be more prehistoric insights from the British Isles that weren’t found in museum cabinets, with around 22,000 drawers holding around 10m of dead beetles.

Barclay said: Sometimes museum collections give us a time capsule of what these places were like before we got there. You can’t get it any other way. It’s kind of a modern fossil record.

