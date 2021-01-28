UK experts defend 12-week delay for second vaccination





One month after the UK government decided to extend the interval between the first and second jabs of the Covid-19 vaccine from 3 to 12 weeks to ensure maximum vaccination as soon as possible, the UK’s “first vaccination priority” policy Is still an outlier worldwide.

The UK decision raised widespread concern that it could weaken the immune response to two commercially available vaccines that use breakthrough mRNA technology made by BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna. Most other countries adhere to the manufacturer’s recommendation of specifying an interval of 3 to 4 weeks, but some countries are changing their policy to allow an interval of 6 weeks.

However, almost all independent experts on vaccines and virology in the UK contacted by the Financial Times supported a 12-week interval policy formulated by the government’s medical adviser and a joint committee on immunization and immunization.

There are far fewer concerns about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which uses a different technology than BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna jab. Its clinical trials also included longer intervals between doses. “I think the UK strategy is absolutely correct, at least for our vaccines. . . We have data on patients who got vaccinated within a month. [and] It’s every two to three months,” AstraZeneca Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said this week.

The British Immunology Association, a professional body for scientists and clinicians, says that support for extended intervals for mRNA vaccines is based on clinical evidence of good protection provided by the first dose and expert opinion that the second booster dose will not be postponed. Said. Harm the long-term immune response. There was also the perception that vaccinating the maximum number of people at the highest rate was “the greatest opportunity to reduce disease burden and mortality compared to other measures.”

Stephen Evans, professor of medicinal epidemiology at the University of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London, said, “I’m much more convinced it’s right to do’first dose first’ now than a month ago.

The UK’s’first dose first’ policy has raised concerns that it could weaken the immune response to mRNA vaccines. © Peter Byrne / AFP / Getty Images

Given the lack of vaccines and high levels of infection from the highly contagious new virus, he says sticking to the 12-week dosing interval will save more lives in the UK.

He added that it makes sense to stick to the manufacturer’s recommendations, for example in situations like Israel, which has a lot of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines, or New Zealand with few Covid-19 cases.

The strongest clinical objection in the UK is the British Medical Association, which called on Chris Whitty, UK’s Chief Medical Officer, to urgently review the 12-state policy. Supports 6 week intervals between doses.

One concern among doctors is that the BMA does not guarantee that a second dose of Pfizer vaccine is possible within 12 weeks due to the unpredictability of the supply. Proponents of the “first dose first” policy argued that the vaccine will become more abundant over time despite short-term supply fluctuations.

recommendation

Another argument from those who oppose the longer delay of the second dose is that there is little data to support the 12-week interval. Companies and regulators are trying to stick with therapies that have proven safe and effective in clinical trials, as anti-Vax activists are waiting to exploit their failures, especially with new mRNA technologies that have not been previously tested in mass vaccination campaigns.

On Tuesday, France decided to stick with the timing the company studied in its clinical trials. “We are facing an era of unknown and uncertainty… So we made a decision based on the security of our verified data,” said Health Minister Olivier Veran, “There is no scientific consensus on this question.”

Haute Autorité de Santé, an external expert panel advising the French government, said it was “an option to consider” for six weeks to “accelerate first doses to the most vulnerable groups”.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended sticking to the manufacturer’s three-week interval for BioNTech/Pfizer dosages where possible, but added: “Depending on the clinical trial data currently available, the dose interval can be extended up to six weeks.”

In the United States, the new Biden administration’s immunization policy remains stagnant. The updated policy of the Centers for Disease Control is close to WHO. “The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible,” CDC said. “But if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, the second capacity. . . It can be scheduled for up to 6 weeks after the first dose.”

Anthony Fauci, the White House’s Covid-19 chief advisor, was asked about Britain’s policy to extend the gap this week at the Davos World Economic Forum meeting. “I’ll be worried about it,” he said. “I can understand why it happened, but I’ll be worried because I don’t get full efficacy until I get the second dose.”

recommendation

However, Peter Hale, managing director of the Vaccine Research Foundation in Washington, DC, is skeptical of delaying the second dose, critics say the three- and four-week intervals of the two mRNA vaccines are intentionally made by manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna for optimization He said he overlooked the fact that he had chosen. Chances to get approval for emergency use “as soon as possible”.

Without the urgency of the epidemic, Hale said the two pharmaceutical companies would have opted for a longer interval. “There are members of our group who really believe that longer dosing intervals are beneficial in terms of building a wider and longer lasting immune response,” he said.

Further reporting by Leila Abboud of Paris

