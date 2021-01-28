COVID-19: The story of the UK baby boom turns into a fear of baby bursts. According to the data | UK news





During the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis as Britain entered its first national lockdown, midwives were preparing themselves for a busy period in nine months.

It was suggested that couples could have the opportunity to spend more intimate time together as people were ordered to stay at home during the closure.

Births increased following tragic events of the past, and there was a story of the “Corona Baby” generation in a manner similar to the post-World War II baby boom.

Image: Proposal that there may be a baby boom after the first closure

“That was what we were looking for,” said Birte Harlev-Lam of the Royal College of Midwives to Sky News.

“We seem to see big events in maternity services increasing the number of births.

“For example, when Diana Rain died we had an increase in births after 9 months.

“When we went through the tsunami in Thailand (December 2004), nine months later we saw a big rise.

“In a big disaster, people seem to comfort each other, and in general, there is a little baby boom.

“I thought this could happen again because it was a scary time with COVID.”

As a pastor in charge of maternity services, I wonder how busy we will be 9 months from now. # Indies Together # COVID19

-Nadine Dorries #StayAlert (adNadineDorries) March 31, 2020

What does the data show?

Official figures for the number of UK births in 2020 will be released by the end of this year.

However, proprietary data obtained from Sky News showed that the number of women undergoing NHS pregnancy tests last year declined during the pandemic.

According to figures from the UK’s NHS Trust, the rate of 12-week scans in 2020 fell 4% in 2019 and 5% in 2018, despite maternity services continuing throughout the epidemic.

Data published by 80 trusts under the Freedom of Information Act also suggests that the introduction of the blockade had little effect.

The number of pregnancy scans conducted 12 weeks after the introduction of the shutdown in March was about the same for the same period in 2019 (a 1% decrease), and in 2018 it was down by 12%.

Harlev-Lam said it soon became clear that the NHS expected increase in maternity had not been realized.

“The delivery service was keeping an eye on our reservation and scan numbers and kept telling us’we’re not increasing’,” he added.

“There have been some gains in some areas, but overall there was no increase we thought we would see.”

In fact, the “slow decline trend” continues in the number of births witnessed in recent years, Harlev-Lam added.

Image: There has been a story about the’Corona Baby’ generation since the first closure.

Is Britain facing a’baby bust’?

Now there are other warnings that the UK may face a “baby bust” due to the coronavirus crisis.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) predicted that babies born in the UK in 2021 will be “less than any year since the record began”.

In the UK economic outlook report, the accounting giant told many that the epidemic had a significant impact on deciding whether to give birth to a baby.

Fear of job security, the health risks of COVID-19, and restrictions on partners during childbirth could have “negative effects on pregnancy,” PwC said.

Image: This chart shows the number of births in the UK (thousands) since 1900 and is an estimate for 2019. Pic: PwC

According to the revised guidelines released by the NHS in December, pregnant women in the UK can now attend appointments with one person next to them “at all stages of the maternal journey” unless their support partners show symptoms of COVID.

Other factors that can contribute to a “baby bust,” according to PwC, include delayed IVF treatment, delayed family start-up plans for couples who are likely to postpone marriage, and measures to block people from seeing their partners.

“The effects of low birthrates will not be felt for decades,” PwC said. “But if births are permanently reduced due to the epidemic, the long-term problems associated with the UK’s aging population could be raised.”

‘If time passes like that, it’s frustrating’

Emily Sheahan-Jones was not receiving planned IVF treatment due to the epidemic.

A teacher in Bristol went through four IVFs in the UK before receiving fertility treatment in Greece, and in March 2018 her son Wilf was born.

Image: Photographed with son Wilf, Emily Sheahan-Jones was not receiving planned IVF treatment abroad due to the epidemic. Photo: Emily Sheahan-Jones

However, Greece’s additional IVF plans, known to be cheaper to treat, were put on hold to produce Wilf’s siblings due to coronavirus.

Mrs. Sheahan-Jones told Sky News, “I’m not sure what to do right now.”

“I am 40 years old this year. It feels frustrating as time passes.

“It’s like a last chance salon in Greece. People will go there when other clinics are told it won’t happen to you.”

Something like giving birth during a pandemic

Angel Stewart Lyon, his wife, who gave birth to a second child on New Year’s Eve, said the couple were initially worried about saving the baby during the epidemic.

In an interview with Sky News, he told Sky News, “At first we didn’t have much understanding of the virus, but we’ve been working for our baby for two years, and happiness has surpassed our concerns.”

Ryan, who lives in southeast London, said he was unable to attend his wife’s pregnancy test due to NHS COVID guidelines at the time.

Image: New parents faced time limits on hospital visits during the pandemic.

Her planned cesarean section was also canceled twice before proceeding on December 31, he added.

Lyons said, “The system had very little capacity, but once it got into the system, the standard of care was very good.”

“It was a great service given the huge burden the NHS is facing.”

Despite the decline in pregnancy scan rates reported by the NHS Trust, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said “I haven’t heard of a decline in my gynecological service appointments.”

“Maternity services are open and the NHS has prepared women to be safely supported and cared for during pregnancy, childbirth, and beyond during this pandemic,” he stressed.

