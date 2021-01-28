Biden advisers say US will remain vulnerable to Covid unless Congress takes action





WASHINGTON Bidens Chairman, the coronavirus czar, said on Wednesday the United States was woefully behind other countries in tracking potentially dangerous variants of the virus, and used the first White House public health briefing to issue a stern warning that Americans would remain vulnerable to the deadly pandemic unless Congress acts.

We are 43rd in the world for totally unacceptable genomic sequencing, said Mr Bidens Covid-19 response coordinator Jeffrey D. Zients, citing data from December from the GISAID Initiative, which provides a database world of coronavirus genomes. In a brief interview later, he corrected himself, saying he had since learned that the United States was now behind 31 other nations.

Mr Biden has repeatedly vowed that his administration will hold regular briefings and be transparent about its efforts to tackle the virus, and the virtual meeting on Wednesday was an effort to keep the presidents’ commitment. But he was troubled by technical difficulties, as the audio cut off intermittently.

During the hour-long session, which drew 500 attendees, Zients also warned that the federal government still faces shortages of personal protective equipment and other essential supplies it could not. buy if Congress doesn’t pass Mr Bidens’ coronavirus relief plan. Her calls for more money were echoed by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The White House has dispatched Mr. Zients and other senior officials to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill as they attempt to compete for support for a massive $ 1.9 trillion package that would provide billions of dollars for the distribution of vaccines, schools, unemployment benefits and another series of payments. Leading Democrats have said they hope to approve another package with bipartisan support.

But with several senators already hesitating over the scope and size of the package, Democrats are leaving open the possibility of using a legislative process, known as budget reconciliation, which would allow legislation to become law with a simple majority instead. than by the usual 60 -voting threshold.

Scientists have warned that in the absence of a robust system to identify genetic variations in the coronavirus, the United States is ill-equipped to track dangerous new mutants, leaving health officials blind as they try to fight them the serious threat.

Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s foremost infectious disease expert and Mr Bidens, chief medical adviser for the pandemic, said the National Institutes of Health were working with the CDC on research to adapt vaccines to that they have the capacity to neutralize these mutants. A variant of the coronavirus, which has surged in Britain and overwhelmed its hospitals with cases, has been increasingly detected in the United States.

Federal health officials have warned that this variant, which is more contagious, could become the main source of infection in the United States by March, and would most likely lead to a heartbreaking increase in cases and deaths that would further overwhelm people. hospitals. Other variants spreading to South Africa and Brazil have also raised concerns.

I’m looking at the UK data and how quickly it got really bad in terms of contagiousness, and how much that could cause a spike, and I’m really worried about that, said Dr Ashish K. Jha , the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, in an interview Tuesday. It’s also spread across the US 20, some weird states have already identified it. This is the big problem that concerns me.

The New Washington

Update

January 27, 2021 at 8:53 p.m. ET

On Monday, drugmakers Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech reported their vaccines were effective against variants found in Britain and South Africa. But they’re slightly less protective against the South African variant, which may be more adept at avoiding antibodies in the blood.

On Wednesday, Zients said the Department of Health and Human Services would use the Public Preparedness and Emergency Preparedness Act, a law passed in 2005 that gives the Secretary of Health emergency powers. , to allow retired doctors and nurses to administer vaccines and give to doctors. and nurse the right to immunize people across state lines.

And Mr. Zients said the presidents’ pledge to get 100 million shots in the arms of the American people did not depend on passing a law by Congress. But he ticked off a list of other priorities that he says compel Congress to act.

In order to get all Americans immunized, we need Congress to provide funding for immunization, Zients said, adding: We need Congress to fund more testing to reopen schools and businesses and take caring for people in communities. Plus, believe it or not, we always have shortages of PPE and other critical materials. We need emergency funds to make sure we have these materials.

The CDC said on Wednesday that about 20.7 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and that about 3.8 million people had been fully vaccinated. More than a million people a day, on average, have received an injection to protect them against Covid-19 in the United States over the past week.

As vaccine rollout accelerates, the number of new daily cases in the United States, which has the world’s worst outbreak, has declined in recent weeks. American deaths, however, remain high, averaging more than 3,000 a day in recent days.

Emily Cochrane contributed reporting.

