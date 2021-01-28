UK limits export of COVID drugs as AstraZeneca vaccine fights-POLITICO





The UK set a series of export restrictions last year on about 100 drugs that could be used to treat COVID-19 patients, despite blaming others for considering similar restrictions on vaccines.

In response to POLITICO’s question, Prime Minister Boris Johnson criticized the EU at a press conference Tuesday in Downing Street for thinking that the export restrictions of the coronavirus vaccine were “insignificant.”

His remarks follow a heated investigation by the European Commission, which pointed out that AstraZeneca was unable to fulfill Bloc’s order on vaccines. The Commission is currently considering plans to order companies to notify Brussels before shipping vaccines from the EU.

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies say the EU is committed to doing its best to ensure the dosage, but is struggling with manufacturing problems. The UK supply of vaccines has not been affected.

In his remarks, Johnson criticized restrictions on the movement of vaccines and other medicines. I don’t want to see restrictions on drug supply across borders. And I don’t want to see any restrictions on vaccines or their ingredients across borders. I think it’s very common sense and it will be widely supported across the EU as well. “Said the British leader.

However, while Johnson was attacked in the EU to assess export controls on vaccines, the UK government currently has a list of 174 drugs that are banned from export in the UK because they are needed by UK patients. The list added in 2020 included about 100 that have been proposed as possible treatments for COVID-19 patients or used to relieve symptoms in COVID-19 patients in intensive care units.

Additionally, the list includes flu vaccines that are not directly used to treat COVID-19, but are considered an important public health tool in combating the virus by reducing other pressures on national health services.

Also on the list are several medicines related to intensive care and long-term intubation, breathing is supported mechanically. It is not only used to treat certain COVID symptoms, but it was necessary to prepare the hospital for an influx of intensive care units suffering from severe illness.

One of the most recent updates on the list made on November 6th last year included Dabigatran etexilate and Semaglutide. The first acts as a blood thinner and has been used by intensive care unit doctors in the UK to prevent what they described as the stickiness of the blood experienced in some COVID-19 cases. The other, semaglutide, was previously used to treat stroke, but doctors believe it may help alleviate the effects of COVID-19 on a patient’s heart.

If the new virus is resistant to jabs, these drugs may prove to be important, even if they are not more important than vaccines, said doctors subject to anonymity. The same principle here. If the virus does not respect borders, they should not stockpile drugs, vaccines of any kind, they added.

According to a POLITICO analysis of the UK government’s drug inventory, since March last year, the UK has controlled the export of more than 170 medicines to other countries. Some have been shown to have limited effects on the treatment of viruses such as hydroxychloroquine, which have been removed from the list, but several effects have been demonstrated. Other reasons may have been added for other reasons, such as a global shortage of other drugs.

These drugs range from common anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen to more niche anti-arthritis drugs such as Anakinra, and research has shown that it may help fight pneumonia in severe COVID-19 cases.

There are a few exceptions to the ban, and pharmaceutical companies that hold permission to sell medicines can still export. It means confirmation of the ban, which means it only applies to drugs intended for the UK market, but it’s not clear how those tests are met.

A spokesman for the UK Ministry of Health and Social Affairs said in a statement that export restrictions do not apply to drugs manufactured and intended for foreign markets.

They added: We restricted exports and storage [of] Medicines launched on the UK market for UK patients to ensure a constant supply to NHS patients. If patients need medicines from the UK, they should not switch to another country for financial gain.

The increase added to this list began in March 2020, with the first significant increase in coronavirus cases and deaths. Between October 2019 and February 2020, only 37 drugs were added to the list of non-exportable drugs. One drug has been removed. However, since March more than 170 medicines have been added and 27 have been removed. Most of the drugs removed were drugs added before the pandemic began.

According to the BBC, in October 2019, the UK first imposed export restrictions on drugs. At the time, it seemed to be focusing on a handful of medications that might have been at risk from nodylbrexit.

The current dispute between the UK and the EU will be inexplicable to many just weeks after the Brexit transition period, says Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the University of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London. The initial decision by the British government to impose export restrictions on pharmaceuticals seemed valid at the time, he added, but this contributed to an atmosphere of mistrust that did not benefit anyone, he added.

In the early days of the epidemic, there were also cases where EU member states blocked the export of personal protective equipment to neighbors. French President Emmanuel Mark Long requested masks and other protective equipment for French people last March. According to a report by the Irish Times, this includes masks that are already contracted to be sent to other European countries.

France has also restricted exports of several drugs used to treat COVID-19 and ignored requests from the European Commission to lift the ban, Reuters said. The Commission is very critical of the export bans of individual member states, and in March it worked with Germany to lift the export ban on protective equipment. However, Brussels itself also jumped into the area of ​​export bans in March by restricting the export of some medical equipment outside the block.

“It was disappointing to hear this kind of talk about the availability and distribution of the vaccine,” said Grace O Sullivan, Green MEP in southern Ireland at the European Parliament.

“Boris Johnson said yesterday that the EU should not restrict the export of vaccines. In the context of the UK’s own restrictions and the ban on exports of medicines used for COVID-19 patients, the European Union says we are all part of the global community. It is.”

