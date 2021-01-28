UK power from renewable energy surpasses gas and coal power | renewable energy





According to an independent climate think tank, renewable electricity in the UK surpassed fossil fuel production for the first time in 2020 and could remain the largest source of electricity in the future.

Ember, the think tank behind the report, said renewable energy generated by wind, sunlight, water and trees accounted for 42% of UK electricity last year compared to 41% generated together from gas and coal power plants.

While renewable energy has overtaken fossil fuels in the months of last summer, 2020 was the first to become a major source of power in the UK over a year.

Renewable energy surpassed fossil fuels across the EU for the first time since coal use collapsed last year, according to reports.

Ember says the UK’s stable growth in wind farms is one of the main drivers of the country’s renewable record. Nearly a quarter of UK electricity was produced by wind turbines last year, up from twice the wind power in 2015 and a fifth of UK electricity in 2019.

In contrast, electricity from gas power plants fell to a five-year low at 37 percent of UK electricity, while coal power plants accounted for only 2 percent of the electricity mix.

Charles Moore, Ember’s program leader, said: Gas generation is expected to decline even more rapidly throughout the 2020s due to the Boriss 40GW 2030 offshore wind target. It is clear that the UK began its journey to phase out gas power in 2035 following the recommendations of the Climate Change Commission.

The report said last year that solar and hydroelectric power produced 4% and 2% of UK electricity, respectively, which has remained the same compared to the previous year.

Bioenergy, the energy generated by burning wood pellets, has grown slightly to account for 12% of UK electricity, raising concerns about the use of energy sources that are at high risk of negative climate and environmental impacts.

Moore said: We view bioenergy as a form of renewable energy that is far more dangerous for both climate and environmental consequences than other forms such as wind and solar.

The trend towards renewable energy has accelerated as stores, offices and restaurants are closed during the 2020 Covid closure restrictions, resulting in a sudden decline in energy demand on the national power grid, the report said. Renewable energy, the UK’s cheapest electricity supplier, has allowed power system operators to take up more power mix to keep the gas plant idle and lower the power of the reactor, preventing the grid from overwhelming with more power. It needs electricity more than the UK.

The think tank predicts that renewable electricity will remain at the fore in the UK’s electrical system for years to come, even after normal demand levels have recovered as new wind and solar farms are built across the country.

Although the coronavirus has accelerated the trend towards renewable energy, we would have expected renewable energy to outpace fossil fuels by 2021. Because of this, the trend will only progress in a year or two, Moore said. Renewable energy will probably be higher than fossil fuels this year, but it is highly dependent on various factors such as nuclear output and weather. Even if fossil fuels come back this year, it will be a narrow and short-lived clue.

The UK hit a series of green energy records, including the highest record output for wind power during Storm Bella on Boxing Day in 2020 and a new record for solar energy in April.

Operators of electricity systems, owned by National Grid, said the greater role for renewable energy has caused the UK’s power system’s carbon intensity to drop to record-low levels. Compared to the average of 215 grams in 2019 and 248 grams in 2018, it fell to 181 grams of carbon dioxide per kilowatt-hour of electricity last year.

