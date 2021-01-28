American projects plummet the death toll in the weeks to come; States gradually lift restrictions on coronaviruses | national news





The Biden administration kicked off its new America-wide health briefings on Wednesday with a projection that as many as 90,000 more in the United States will die from the coronavirus in the next four weeks, a warning that gives reflect as the government strives to improve vaccine delivery and injection. .

The tone of the hour-long briefing was in line with President Joe Biden’s promise to be candid with the nation about the state of the epidemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 425,000 United States. This marked a stark contrast to what had become the Trump show in the previous administration, when public health officials were repeatedly undermined by a president who shared his unproven ideas without hesitation.

The projection of the deaths was not much different from what Biden himself said, but nonetheless served as a stark reminder of the brutal road ahead.

I know this isn’t news we all want to hear, but it’s something we need to say so that we are all aware of it, said Dr Rochelle Walensky, the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. . If we are united in action, we can make a difference.

The new briefings, scheduled three times a week, are part of Bidens’ attempt to restore confidence and mobilize Americans to follow health advice on the coronavirus and to break public resistance to the vaccine.

