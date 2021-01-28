Yellow warning of’heavy snow’ in fear of flood





Some parts of the UK could be covered with up to 20 cm of snow over the next few days, and heavy rains could trigger flooding, predictors said.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for “heavy snow” in most of Scotland and parts of northern England.

Forecasters said the snow could create “significant” confusion for traveling across central and northern Scotland and there would be warnings from 4am Thursday to 9am Friday.

Another heavy snow warning for the England region is Thursday from 4am to 3pm, covering north of Lancaster west of Newcastle and running to the Scottish border.

Meanwhile, most of Northern Ireland and northwest England can experience flooding as 20-30 mm of rainfall is expected from Wednesday evening.

Yellow warnings for heavy rains for Northern Ireland will run through Thursday at 9am, while other warnings for Liverpool, Manchester, Stoke and Preston, UK, will be in effect throughout the day.

People living in the affected area should expect public transport disruptions, road delays, and flooding of homes and businesses, the Meteorological Agency said.

However, in most regions, warm air enters from the Atlantic Ocean, causing temperatures to rise, combining with the cold air from the north, creating a “battlefield”.

In southern England and parts of Wales, you can see “spring-like” weather with temperatures rising to 14C (57F).

Occurs after a heavy snowfall in the UK last weekend covered in snow.

