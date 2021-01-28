



Valneva begins large-scale vaccine manufacturing at the Livingston site in West Lothian. Once the vaccine is approved, up to 60 million jabs will be manufactured by the end of 2021. UK government investment will support 100 new jobs on the site, doubling the workforce.

This is, in principle, a multi-million pound co-investment in the facility last year by the UK government as part of the principle to ensure early access to the Valnevas vaccine by the end of 2021. In the UK, 60 million capacity has already been secured. If the vaccine has proven to be safe, effective and suitable, you have the option of obtaining an additional 130 million.

The investment will now support 100 new highly skilled jobs for scientists and technicians at the Livingston facility, doubling the workforce, putting Scotland at the forefront of the UK fight against COVID-19 and building a permanent vaccine manufacturing base.

The Balnebas coronavirus vaccine candidate is currently undergoing Phase I/II trials and must meet the required safety and effectiveness standards and receive regulatory approval before launching at the end of the year. But once approved, manufacturing at risk means the UK could bring the vaccine to the country faster.

Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

Thanks to the UK Vaccine Taskforce, we have ordered up to 60 million Balnebas promising vaccines if proven safe, effective and suitable in clinical trials this year.

By starting manufacturing we can bring these products to market as soon as possible to protect the UK public if we have regulatory approvals.

Backed by millions of governments, this Scotland facility will help fight the coronavirus and increase resilience against future pandemics.

This new facility builds a permanent UK capacity to manufacture one of the most proven and widely used types of inactivated viral vaccines that are also used for flu, polio and rabies.

Once the vaccine is successfully validated and subjected to regulatory approval after rigorous evaluation of available data, Livingston facilities will have the ability to produce up to 250 million doses per year for delivery to the UK and worldwide.

Scotland’s Secretary of State Alicether Jack said:

It’s very interesting that a potential new COVID-19 vaccine will be manufactured right here at the Balnevah plant in Livingston, Scotland.

This great progress is a testament to the talent and hard work of all Valneva employees who have worked to reach this stage so far.

The British government has invested millions of dollars in the development of the Valneva vaccine that supports hundreds of highly skilled jobs in Scotland.

CEO of Valneva Thomas Lingelbach said:

We are very excited to achieve these two important milestones in a short time. Our team in Scotland has done an amazing job to get the manufacturing started quickly.

We thank the UK Vaccines Taskforce and National Institute for Health Research for their critical role in the rapid recruitment and registration of volunteers for clinical research. We believe that a great contribution can be made in the UK and elsewhere, assuming the vaccine has been successfully developed.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said:

We already have 60 million doses of Valneva vaccine, which, if approved, will be another important tool in the fight against this virus. > Today, with the start of manufacturing in West Lothian, Scottish expertise has become at the heart of the UK vaccine programme.

It will provide millions of jabs to all four countries, and this is another fantastic example of the strength of our coalition to combat the virus by working together as one UK.

Interim Chairman of the UK Government Vaccine Task Force Clive Dix said:

I am pleased that manufacturing began in Livingston as a result of the great work Valneva has done with the Vaccines Taskforce.

Once approved, this new vaccine will be an important part of our efforts to combat the coronavirus in the UK as well as around the world.

Through the Vaccines Taskforce, the UK has gained early access to 366 million of the seven most promising vaccines to date. To date, the UK government has invested more than 230 million in successful vaccine manufacturing.

The UK was the first country in the world to procure, approve and distribute both Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

Production of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine began last fall, with the majority of vaccines for the UK being made in Oxfordshire and Staffordshire, filling vials in North Wales.

In total, more than 7.1 million people across the UK have now received at least one vaccination.

