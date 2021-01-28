New Pentagon chief praises Germany for welcoming US troops, reversing Trump’s strategy





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – New US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin praised Germany for hosting US troops during a call with his German counterpart on Wednesday, fueling speculation that President Joe Biden may cancel a withdrawal ordered by his predecessor Donald Trump.

FILE PHOTO: Retired General Lloyd Austin testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of Defense in the Dirksen Senate Office building in Washington, U.S. on 19 January 2021. Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo / File photo

Austin plans to conduct a comprehensive review of US troop positioning, which would include the Trumps order last year to ultimately withdraw about a third of the 34,000 US contingents of troops in Germany.

Trump, declaring that we no longer want to be suckers, blamed the close American ally for failing to meet NATO’s defense spending target and accused him of profiting from the United States on trade.

Austin took a different approach.

Secretary Austin expressed gratitude to Germany for continuing to serve as a formidable host for US forces, the Pentagon said in a statement following Austins’ call with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

As part of Trump’s withdrawal plan, just under 6,000 of the roughly 12,000 US troops withdrawing from Germany would reposition themselves in the Black Sea region, and some could deploy temporarily in waves to the Baltic states.

Other forces leaving Germany would move permanently to Italy and the European headquarters of the US military would move from Stuttgart, Germany, to Belgium.

Trump’s withdrawal caught Germany off guard.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Austin assured Kramp-Karrenbauer that whatever the US does in the future, it will do so in consultation with Germany.

During his tenure, Trump attacked Germany on several occasions. Biden, who took office last week, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday stressed the need for cooperation on global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pentagon said Austin also spoke with Kramp-Karrenbauer about the posture of forces in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the fight against the malicious influence of our common strategic rivals.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas held talks with new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and agreed to cooperate on issues such as the nuclear capacity of China and Iran, the German ministry said. of Foreign Affairs in a tweet.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Edited by Howard Goller

