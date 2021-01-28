New variants of coronavirus are spreading across United States, White House experts say – Consumer Health News





WEDNESDAY, Jan. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) – New, more infectious coronavirus variants are starting to appear in the United States, but all have remained vulnerable to the two vaccines currently being distributed to Americans, the White House response to COVID-19 The team has declared Wednesday.

There have been 308 confirmed cases of British variants in 26 states as of Jan. 26, said Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant has been found in 47 countries to date.

Public health officials this week also identified the first U.S. case of the Brazilian variant, which emerged in Minnesota, Walensky said. This variant has only been found in five countries.

A third variant from South Africa, which has appeared in 20 countries, has yet to be detected there, Walensky added.

“The variants that have been identified recently appear to spread more easily and are more transmissible, which can lead to an increase in the number of cases and increased stress on our already taxed health system,” Walensky said.

However, these variants do not appear to be able to outsmart the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, said Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

The UK variant has “very little, if at all, impact on the antibodies induced by the vaccine,” Fauci said.

The South African variant, which has yet to reach American soil, is “a little more problematic” because it appears to respond less well to vaccines, Fauci said.

“However, and this is important, however, it stays well in the protective cushion,” Fauci said of the South African strain. “You could decrease the effectiveness of the antibodies induced by the vaccine a few times while remaining within the protective range of the vaccine.”

Results from Phase 3 clinical trials are expected in a few days for a third COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, and Fauci said these results may provide more information about these mutations and their interactions with vaccines.

“He’s going to be interested in efficiency not only in the United States, but also in South Africa and Brazil,” Fauci said. “We will have a certain comparative efficiency which will inform us on where we would go [the South African] the line is located in the United States. “

The CDC is pushing to improve genetic sequencing of new COVID-19 cases across the country, and public health officials are ready to develop booster shots of existing vaccines that would cover any future mutations that would hamper immunity induced by the vaccine, Fauci said.

“We will monitor in real time the effect of the antibodies that we induce with current vaccines and with future vaccines, as to their impact on the ability to neutralize these mutants,” said Fauci. “As we see them move more and more to a more vulnerable part, that’s when we trigger the manufacture of a version of the same vaccine that would in fact be specifically directed against the mutant concerned.”

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control has more on COVID-19.

SOURCES: Media availability with: Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, director, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Anthony Fauci, MD, director, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, January 27, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos